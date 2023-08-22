Clovity Continues Their Winning Streak With Its Third Inc. 5000 Win In 3 Years for Providing Unmatched Performance in IT & IoT Services

Even in the face of challenging economic circumstances, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to excellence. Together, we have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in both the IT and IoT space. Tweet this

Clovity's growth and innovation go well beyond accolades alone. The company has significantly expanded its services, showcasing remarkable expertise in SAP applications and Atlassian solutions, ranging from licensing to customization and seamless end-to-end implementations.

Additionally, Clovity was proudly selected as an Innovation Plaza Exhibitor at the Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver, CO. Here they debuted the multi-IoT solution City Smart Pole for the first time. They were also invited for multiple panelist positions during the prestigious Cities Summit. Through highly strategic and cutting-edge IoT implementations, the company looks to contribute to the creation of safer, smarter environments. It was on this impressive platform that the company introduced its groundbreaking City Smart Pole concept as well as other IoT solutions possible for the public sector. Clovity is playing a pivotal role in advancing urban development as well as contributing to the creation of safer and smarter cities, campuses, and buildings across the globe.

Anuj Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer at Clovity said, "The unwavering determination and tireless efforts of our team, combined with the support of Clovity's outstanding clients, propel us to new heights every year. Even in the face of challenging economic circumstances, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to excellence. We have never compromised our standards, always striving to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our valued clients. Together, we have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in both the IT and IoT space."

For more about Clovity's win, please visit https://www.inc.com/profile/clovity. For any inquiries about Clovity's services or IoT software, CSensorNet, please reach out directly to [email protected].

About Clovity

Clovity is a San Francisco based IoT-as-a-Service platform provider powered by CSensorNet and Digital Transformation professional and managed services provider in IoT Digital, Cloud and Data who has earned the trust of top Fortune 500 Companies. Clovity has 3 levels of engagement models.

Level One is Talent Partner Hiring (TPH) and IT Staffing engagement model that helps companies procure these hard to find skill sets and allows them to be used as they are needed. This is called our Clovity Flex-Model. Level Two engagement focuses on providing managed teams or projects (MTP) for niche skill-sets deployed for a fixed period or fixed scope and it is based on milestone based delivery coupled with our best practices. It is basically Clovitys Professional Services divisions covering stand-alone, nearshore, and offshore managed team & projects. Level 3 is the engaging Clovity and utilizing our proprietary IoT platform CSensorNet to provide IoT-as-a-Service model. Overall, we focus on IoT, Digital, Data, Cloud, Enterprise Apps Integration & Agile practice areas.

Our proprietary platform CSensorNet connects companies to their assets and the world of things around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud-agnostic, and network, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization. Our deployments provide IoT capabilities in days, not months, Clovity simplifies the deployment, management & operations of IoT solutions. We operate in several models of IoT deployment, the most relevant is IoT-as-a-Service. By providing all hardware, software, and professional support all for a single monthly price. Our service includes data analytics, 24x7 tech support, hardware replenishment or replacement, on-line customer portal, and a team of engineers to ensure the solutions are future-proof.

Clovity's strategy is focused on high growth in mid-market enterprises, providing pre-integrated solutions with seamless orchestration from device-to-cloud-to-business. Our success is founded on industry thought leadership and technology innovation that is IoT, Cloud, Consumerization and Big Data focused, for several verticals including: Industrial, Agriculture, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Healthcare and Retail industries. Clovity has developed real-world use cases and 'disruptive solutions' for these and many other industry domains with fully referenceable customer base.

Whether on the forefront of working with our clients on 5G products for the next generation of Smart Cities or Smart Infrastructure, Smart Sustainable Buildings, Connected Healthcare, and Connected Spaces or developing new solutions for global Asset Tracking and Asset Management, our services can scale to meet any demand and in any vertical.

We are a supplier to the Federal Government, numerous Public sector organizations like the State of California, the State of Massachusetts, the State of Minnesota, the State of Illinois, and multiple Fortune 500/1000 companies. We are a minority-owned business enterprise and Diversified & Inclusive certified. In addition to being in 2023's Inc. 5000 list, Clovity was also selected in the top quarter of all companies award in 2021 and 2022, USPAACCS Fast 50 Asian American Business Award for Top US Asian Owned Companies in 2022, and Top 100 for 2023, Gold for Best of IoT - Smart Buildings by IoT Innovator Award 2022, 2020 Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market and again in 2021 as "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year by IoT Vendor Breakthrough Awards and in the Top 50 IoT Enterprise growth companies for 2018 & 2019 by CIO Review Magazine.

SOURCE Clovity