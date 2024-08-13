Clovity Earns Its Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is incredibly exciting! Big kudos to the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering trust of our clients and partners. We're overjoyed and extremely grateful for their support. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is incredibly exciting! Big kudos to the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering trust of our clients and partners. We're overjoyed and extremely grateful for their support. Our fantastic global team remains the backbone of our success as we continue to lead in AI enterprise digital and process transformation. We're buzzing with excitement to push further and deliver even more impactful results together," said Anuj Sachdeva, CEO and Founder of Clovity.

Clovity has consistently integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operational processes, enhance efficiency, and foster cohesive collaboration across enterprises as well as Smart City solutions. Through ongoing refinement of our service portfolio, Clovity guarantees that customers maintain a leading edge in leveraging technological progress.

Clovity's commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and sustainability reflects its dedication to creating an inclusive workplace and supporting sustainable practices. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), the company's DEI initiatives and sustainability efforts are woven into its corporate ethos, driving it to make a positive impact on society through its operations and solutions.

Clovity's journey is marked by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital and process transformation while maintaining a strong focus on social responsibility with a dedicated focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR). Their recognition by Inc. 5000 serves as a milestone in their ongoing journey of growth and excellence.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Methodology:

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum required revenue for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Clovity:

Clovity, headquartered in San Francisco, is a leader in AI-powered Process Transformation and crafting Smart Use cases for businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to innovation, Clovity has become a trusted partner for top Fortune 500 companies and the public sector. The company offers a range of services in Enterprise Service Management (ESM), Enterprise Workflow Management (EWM), DevOps/DevSecOps (CI/CD), Cloud Solutions, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Its mission is to empower businesses to revolutionize their processes and capabilities for the digital future.

Clovity has secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for four years in a row, earning this recognition in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. It has also been honored with the Fast American Asian Business Award from the United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024 and was awarded the "Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year" in 2021 by the IoT Vendor Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, it was honored as the "Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market" in 2020 and included in the "Top 50 IoT Enterprise Growth Companies" for 2018 and 2019 by CIO Review Magazine, underscoring its innovative capabilities.

As a supplier to the Federal Government and several states including California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Illinois and multiple Fortune Enterprises, Clovity proves its trusted capabilities on a large scale. Its status as a minority-owned business enterprise and recognition in Diversity & Inclusion further distinguish it in the industry.

Join Clovity on a transformative journey where pioneering innovation meets unparalleled expertise. Discover how Clovity is leading the charge in AI-powered Digital Transformation, shaping smart and future-ready enterprises. Follow Clovity's journey and connect with us:

