CLU Launches Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development with 50 Full Scholarships Available

Unlike traditional real estate programs focused primarily on transactions, CLU's BRE program centers on land policy, planning law, sustainability, and equitable community development.

Educating Ethical Leaders in Land and Real Estate

The Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development reflects CLU's mission to educate ethical, compassionate, and equity-centered leaders. Students develop practical skills in real estate finance, market analysis, land-use regulation, and sustainable development while grounding their work in social responsibility and public benefit.

As the university of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy (LILP), CLU's BRE program is uniquely aligned with the Lincoln Institute's mission to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. Curriculum draws on the Lincoln Institute's globally recognized research and impact areas, including housing policy, land-use governance, sustainable urbanization, and climate adaptation.

Expanding Access Through Full Scholarships

To remove financial barriers and expand access to high-impact education, CLU is offering 50 full scholarships to students enrolling in the Summer 1 cohort beginning April 27, 2026. This initiative underscores the University's commitment to education access, workforce mobility, and public-interest leadership for adult learners.

Career Outcomes and Pathways

Graduates of the BRE program are prepared for careers in real estate development, land-use planning, housing policy, community development, and public service. Potential roles include real estate development associate, land-use planner, housing policy analyst, sustainable development specialist, community development coordinator, and asset manager. The degree also provides a strong foundation for graduate study in public policy, urban planning, sustainability leadership, and related fields.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), the university of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, is a nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). CLU is dedicated to educating ethical leaders for service in the public and nonprofit sectors. Through flexible, fully online degree programs that integrate theory and real-world application, CLU empowers graduates to lead positive change in their organizations and communities.

Applications for the Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development are now open. To learn more or apply, visit www.claremontlincoln.edu.

