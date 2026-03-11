CLU Launches Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development with 50 Full Scholarships Available

Claremont Lincoln University has introduced a new online bachelor's program teaching how land use decisions, public policy, and real estate development shape communities.
CLAREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is proud to announce the launch of its new Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development (BRE) program, an innovative undergraduate degree designed to prepare ethical, future-minded professionals to lead responsible real estate development and land-use initiatives that advance the public good. The fully online program will begin on April 27, 2026, with 50 full-tuition scholarships available for the inaugural cohort.
Unlike traditional real estate programs focused primarily on transactions, CLU's BRE program centers on land policy, planning law, sustainability, and equitable community development. Students gain a comprehensive understanding of how land decisions shape housing affordability, climate resilience, economic opportunity, and long-term community wellbeing. The program is intentionally designed for working adults, including those completing a bachelor's degree after earning an associate degree or those seeking a second bachelor's degree.
Educating Ethical Leaders in Land and Real Estate
The Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development reflects CLU's mission to educate ethical, compassionate, and equity-centered leaders. Students develop practical skills in real estate finance, market analysis, land-use regulation, and sustainable development while grounding their work in social responsibility and public benefit.
As the university of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy (LILP), CLU's BRE program is uniquely aligned with the Lincoln Institute's mission to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. Curriculum draws on the Lincoln Institute's globally recognized research and impact areas, including housing policy, land-use governance, sustainable urbanization, and climate adaptation.
Expanding Access Through Full Scholarships
To remove financial barriers and expand access to high-impact education, CLU is offering 50 full scholarships to students enrolling in the Summer 1 cohort beginning April 27, 2026. This initiative underscores the University's commitment to education access, workforce mobility, and public-interest leadership for adult learners.
Career Outcomes and Pathways
Graduates of the BRE program are prepared for careers in real estate development, land-use planning, housing policy, community development, and public service. Potential roles include real estate development associate, land-use planner, housing policy analyst, sustainable development specialist, community development coordinator, and asset manager. The degree also provides a strong foundation for graduate study in public policy, urban planning, sustainability leadership, and related fields.
About Claremont Lincoln University
Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), the university of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, is a nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). CLU is dedicated to educating ethical leaders for service in the public and nonprofit sectors. Through flexible, fully online degree programs that integrate theory and real-world application, CLU empowers graduates to lead positive change in their organizations and communities.
Applications for the Bachelor in Land Policy and Real Estate Development are now open. To learn more or apply, visit www.claremontlincoln.edu.
