Club Kokomo Spirits Announces Distribution Partnership with Stone Distributing Company

Produced and distilled in San Diego, California, Club Kokomo Spirits is the result of a shared vision of a legendary rockstar and decorated master distiller, known for promoting harmony through both music and flavor. Master Distiller Geoff Longenecker uses only the highest quality raw ingredients, resulting in a finished rum product that is 100% additive-free. Earlier this year, the brand released its first line of bottled rums, which includes the flagship Artisanal White Rum, the Tahitian Vanilla Rum, and the Barrel Finished Rum. Already recognized for their stellar flavors in one of the most prestigious scoring competitions, the Artisanal White and Barrel Finished won Double Gold medals, scoring 97 points and 95 points respectively at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The Stone Distributing (SDC) team is renowned for their expertise in brand building, consistently transforming new-to-market products into mainstream successes. Founded over 25 years ago, SDC has cultivated a portfolio of exceptional beverages and industry-leading brands, establishing themselves as one of the most sought-after distribution partners in the Southern California market. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Club Kokomo Spirits, a brand that embodies the spirit and innovation we value at SDC" said Brian Fried, General Manager at Stone Distributing Company. "Their dedication to quality and craft resonates with our mission, and we're excited to help them grow in the Southern California market."

Club Kokomo Spirits will be hosting a VIP meet & greet event with Mike Love following The Beach Boys' Endless Summer Gold tour at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, August 30. This concert will feature Club Kokomo Spirits cocktails, marking the brand's official debut in Los Angeles. For more information regarding the VIP meet and greet, please visit mikelove.com.

For more information, please visit https://clubkokomospirits.com/

About Club Kokomo Spirits:

Club Kokomo Spirits pledges to revolutionize your rum journey. Founded by Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the Beach Boys, his spouse Jacquelyne Love, and their son Brian Love, the San Diego distillery blends tradition with innovation to ensure every sip delivers an unforgettable experience.

From its award-winning artisan-crafted, additive-free rums to its award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails, savor the harmony of flavors that sets Club Kokomo apart. The products are the result of a shared vision of a legendary rockstar and decorated master distiller, known for promoting harmony through both music and flavor, to create a premium yet accessible spirits line. No sacrifices. No shortcuts.

Club Kokomo Spirits prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including natural sugars and flavors. The family-owned company is supported by a team of passionate and successful entrepreneurs with decades of relevant food and beverage, manufacturing, entertainment, marketing, and restaurant experience. For more information, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

About Stone Distributing Company

Stone Distributing is a leading distributor of quality beverages in Southern California. Stone Distributing partners with innovative brands to bring exceptional products to consumers throughout the region. SDC is known for their focus on brand building and offering a diverse portfolio including craft beer, hard kombucha, hard tea, RTD cocktails, wine, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and more. https://www.stonedistributing.com/

Media Contact

