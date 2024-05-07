Club Kokomo Spirits Is Awarded Two Double Gold Medals at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Club Kokomo Spirits' New Artisanal Rums Earn Their First Double Gold Recognitions

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Club Kokomo Spirits, the company known for its award-winning canned cocktails and bottled rums, founded by Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the Beach Boys and his spouse Jacquelyne Love, is pleased to announce Artisanal White and Barrel Finished won Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Club Kokomo Spirits also submitted their gin-based ready-to-drink canned cocktail, Excitation, winning a silver medal.

"Winning two Double Gold medals at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a testament to the craftsmanship that defines Club Kokomo Spirits," says Brian Love, Co-Founder of Club Kokomo Spirits. "We extend our gratitude to the judges for their discerning palate and to our passionate team for their efforts in bringing Club Kokomo rums to market."

Distilling operations are headed by Geoff Longenecker, founder of the award-winning distillery Seven Caves Spirits. With a passion for how dynamic and delicious rum can be, Longenecker started distilling rum back in 2017, with inspiration drawn from La Jolla's sea caves and rich local botanicals. What Love does with harmony in music, Longenecker does with harmony of flavor.

"As a co-founder and master distiller behind Club Kokomo Spirits, receiving Double Gold recognition at the San Francisco World Spirits Awards is a true pinnacle moment. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in crafting exceptional rum. This award fuels our dedication, especially with Club Kokomo Spirits being recognized in the conversation with incredible producers worldwide." says Geoff Longenecker, Master Distiller, Club Kokomo Spirits.

Receiving a score of 97 and up for the best-in-class-class white rum, The Artisanal White Rum is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV), and offers an aroma of honey and pineapple, the first sip will bring flavors of fruit with an element of delicious complexity, followed by a smooth finish with refreshing notes of melon and mango. The Artisanal White Rum is an additive-free rum with no added sugar or artificial flavoring.

The Barrel Finished Rum received a score of 95. This rum is bottled at 92 proof (46% ABV) and features a proprietary blend of eight and 10-year-old Jamaican, Barbadian, and Dominican rums, aged in new oak and ex-whiskey casks. It is blended exclusively by master distiller, Geoff Longenecker, and finished in hand-selected bourbon barrels. This rum boasts a woodsy aroma with soft vanilla, plus flavors of oak and caramel with lingering hints of bourbon and stone fruit. The Barrel Finished Rum is a great whiskey alternative and an additive-free option with no added sugar or artificial flavoring.

The Excitation Craft Gin Cocktail received a silver medal. The ready-to-drink cocktail is canned 20 proof (10% ABV), it is Club Kokomo's Spirits' take on the classic saturn cocktail that will delight you with crisp notes of black cherry, citrus, and passionfruit alongside our very own artisan-crafted gin. This award-winning cocktail contains real juice and all-natural flavors with a light carbonation. Meet Excitation - your new favorite gin beverage.

Club Kokomo products are available for purchase online at https://shop.clubkokomospirits.com/ and in select local retailers. To find out more, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

About Club Kokomo Spirits:

Club Kokomo Spirits pledges to revolutionize your rum journey. Founded by Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the Beach Boys, and his spouse Jacquelyne Love, the San Diego distillery blends tradition with innovation to ensure every sip delivers an unforgettable experience.

From its artisan crafted, additive-free rums to its award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails,

savor the harmony of flavors that sets Club Kokomo apart. The products are the result of a shared vision of a legendary rockstar and decorated master distiller, known for promoting harmony through both music and flavor, to create a premium yet accessible spirits line. No sacrifices. No shortcuts.

Club Kokomo Spirits prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including natural sugars and flavors. The family-owned company is supported by a team of passionate and successful entrepreneurs with decades of relevant food and beverage, manufacturing, entertainment, marketing, and restaurant experience. For more information, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

About the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in a blind-tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the SFWSC are seasoned industry experts, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.

Contact: Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sam O'Brien, Club Kokomo Spirits, 8622224857, [email protected], https://clubkokomospirits.com/

SOURCE Club Kokomo Spirits