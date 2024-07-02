Club Kokomo Spirits Presents Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet Events

"We are thrilled to meet our fans and share a nightcap together celebrating a night of music and friendship while introducing them to our award-winning rums and canned cocktails," says Jacquelyne Love, Co-Founder of Club Kokomo Spirits Post this

"We are thrilled to meet our fans and share a nightcap together celebrating a night of music and friendship while introducing them to our award-winning rums and canned cocktails," says Jacquelyne Love, Co-Founder of Club Kokomo Spirits. "After enjoying the incredible harmonies during the concert, our guests can join us for a special moment to discover the harmony in flavor with Club Kokomo Spirits!"

The Mike Love-hosted VIP events are offered for the following tour dates, with additional events to be announced soon:

Friday, July 5 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre | Rochester Hills, MI

Thursday, July 11 - Capital Credit Union Park | Green Bay, WI

Saturday, July 13 - Harrah's Council Bluffs, Stir Concert Cove | Council Bluffs, IA

Friday, August 30 - Greek Theater | Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, September 1 - The Rady Shell at Jacob's Park | San Diego, CA

Wednesday, September 4 - The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, The Venetian Theatre | Las Vegas, NV

Friday, September 6 - The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, The Venetian Theatre | Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, September 7 - The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, The Venetian Theatre | Las Vegas, NV

Monday, September 23 - Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Friday, September 27 - Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, CT

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://mikelove.com/vip/

About Club Kokomo Spirits:

Club Kokomo Spirits pledges to revolutionize your rum journey. Founded by Mike Love, singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the Beach Boys, his spouse Jacquelyne Love, and their son Brian Love, the San Diego distillery blends tradition with innovation to ensure every sip delivers an unforgettable experience.

From its award-winning artisan-crafted, additive-free rums to its award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails, savor the harmony of flavors that sets Club Kokomo apart. The products are the result of a shared vision of a legendary rockstar and decorated master distiller, known for promoting harmony through both music and flavor, to create a premium yet accessible spirits line. No sacrifices. No shortcuts.

Club Kokomo Spirits prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including natural sugars and flavors. The family-owned company is supported by a team of passionate and successful entrepreneurs with decades of relevant food and beverage, manufacturing, entertainment, marketing, and restaurant experience. For more information, please visit http://www.clubkokomospirits.com.

Media Contact

Eliza Williams, Colangelo & Partners, 302-521-0039, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Club Kokomo Spirits