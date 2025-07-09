Clubhouse Hawaii Brings World-Class Indoor Golf to Honolulu with TrackMan Technology and Full-Service Fittings, Leasons and Repairs

The Clubhouse Hawaii Indoor Golf Sim, Clubfitting, Leasons and Repairs

HONOLULU, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honolulu Welcomes Hawaii's Most Advanced Indoor Golf Experience: Clubhouse Hawaii Opens with TrackMan Simulators, Putter Labs, and Fitting Studio

Golf just got a major upgrade in paradise. Clubhouse Hawaii, the state's first indoor golf studio powered by TrackMan technology, has officially opened its doors in Honolulu, offering a high-tech alternative to traditional golf for locals and visitors alike.

Located at 820 W Hind Drive, Clubhouse Hawaii brings together elite simulator gameplay, professional clubfitting, SAM PuttLab analysis, and a welcoming lounge atmosphere — all under one roof.

"We created Clubhouse Hawaii to be more than just a simulator bay. This is a space for golfers to get better, train smarter, and enjoy the game — rain or shine," said Justin Shimomi, Director of Clubfitting and Repairs.

Clubhouse Hawaii features:

TrackMan iO golf simulators — play over 450 world-class courses with real-time ball flight and swing analysis

Professional clubfitting & repairs — get custom-fitted for drivers, irons, and putters

SAM PuttLab + PuttView putting station — data-driven putting lessons

Indoor leagues, lessons, and private events — ideal for serious golfers or casual groups

Beer and wine bar — Honolulu's only golf lounge of its kind

The facility caters to golfers of all skill levels — from scratch players fine-tuning their game to beginners learning with expert instructors.

Clubhouse Hawaii is open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, with simulator rentals starting at just $50 per hour. Lessons and fittings can be booked online.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leah Morin

Marketing Director, Clubhouse Hawaii

(808) 425-5128

[email protected]

www.clubhousehawaii.com

820 W Hind Dr #102, Honolulu, HI 96821

About Clubhouse Hawaii

Clubhouse Hawaii is the state's leading indoor golf facility, offering world-class technology and personalized training in a premium indoor setting. With TrackMan launch monitors, SAM PuttLab, and professional fittings, Clubhouse Hawaii delivers a unique blend of performance and aloha spirit — redefining golf in the islands.

