Cluck Yeah, It's National Chicken Teriyaki Day! Teriyaki Madness Goes Mad With Free Bowls, Free Delivery and Seriously Saucy Deals for One Big Day Only!

For everyone's favorite holiday on December 11th, TMAD is giving guests a free chicken teriyaki bowl and a chance to win free teriyaki for a year — because why not celebrate chicken teriyaki?

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise, is going all-out for the only holiday that REALLY matters — National Chicken Teriyaki Day on December 11th. It's the annual celebration that fills bowls (and bellies) across the nation and, this year, the offer is the brand's biggest yet! For one glorious day, Teriyaki Madness is dishing out free teriyaki with a buy-one-get-one deal, free delivery, and a chance to win free bowls for an entire year. Seriously!

"This is our favorite time of the year," said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer of Teriyaki Madness. "Because nothing says 'holiday spirit' like double the chicken teriyaki bowls."

Here's how it works: Become a Mad Rewards member by December 10th, then on December 11th, when you buy any regular or large bowl, you'll get a Junior or Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowl absolutely free. That's double the chicken, double the Madness and double the teriyaki love! Just download the TMAD app or sign up online before the big day, and you're in.

And there's more to cluck about! Free delivery runs from December 11th to 17th, so you can enjoy your teriyaki wherever you like — no delivery fees, no problem. Plus, every Mad Rewards member who joins in the fun on December 11th will automatically be entered to win Free Bowls for a Year!* (Yes, you read that right.)

Why all the fanfare? Teriyaki Madness sold nearly 40,000 bowls on National Chicken Teriyaki Day last year, and they're anticipating even bigger numbers in 2024. With an estimated 10.9 million bowls to be served across TMAD locations this year, Teriyaki Madness is ready to spread some seriously saucy joy.

"So mark your calendars, set an alarm, whatever it takes," Boyce said. "Because this isn't just a day about teriyaki — it's a way of life."

*Dive into the details of Teriyaki Madness' epic deals and get a taste of their survival tips for the holiday at https://teriyakimadness.com/national-chicken-teriyaki-day-2024/ .

