CLYNK Taps Recycling Veteran Jules Bailey as Chief Strategy Officer

"Jules is a proven visionary with unmatched expertise navigating the recycling ecosystem," said Matt Prindiville, CEO of CLYNK. "His addition to our leadership team arrives at the perfect moment as we work to bring CLYNK's bag drop service nationwide. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

In this cross-functional executive role, Bailey will spearhead corporate development, formulating strategies to increase market share through new business, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. He will oversee competitive intelligence, risk assessment, and long-range strategic planning. Additionally, Bailey will advise CLYNK's CEO and Leadership Team on key strategic decisions and organizational alignment.

"I am excited to join the talented team at CLYNK at such a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Bailey. "Tapping into the power of automation and data is critical to scaling recycling, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability. I look forward to collaborating with this outstanding team to drive CLYNK's next phase of industry-leading growth."

Reporting directly to the CEO, Bailey will lead CLYNK's Innovation, Product, and Data Monetization teams. He will track key performance metrics to optimize growth strategies through data-driven decisions. Additionally, Bailey will steward stakeholder relationships and serve as a lead brand ambassador communicating CLYNK's vision externally, and his portfolio will oversee CLYNK's government affairs and policy development.

Bailey's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based out of Portland, Oregon.

About CLYNK

CLYNK is the pioneering technology company that revolutionized bottle and can redemption with its innovative "Bag Drop" system. Founded in 2005, CLYNK's patented platform enables grocers to effortlessly offer superior redemption services that drive foot traffic, unlock high-impact marketing opportunities, and foster community engagement. CLYNK's tech-enabled solution provides a seamless redemption experience for consumers, allowing them to quickly drop off bottles and cans at conveniently located solar and wind-powered stations. With over 500,000 consumer accounts and having processed over 2.5 billion containers, CLYNK is changing the way consumers, retailers, and the beverage industry approach sustainability and circularity for beverage containers. For more information, visit www.clynk.com.

