Clynne Churchill Morgan Tilton releases 'Finding My Mother, Finding Myself'

New memoir chronicles the lives of three women over half a century through approximately 200 letters, gaining an intimate understanding of their stories and, in turn, unraveling the roots of author's own personality

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the age of 5, Clynne Churchill Morgan Tilton resided with her maternal grandparents, where her grandmother persistently painted her mother as a saint and labeled Clynne as a bad girl, akin to her father. Her childhood unfolded as a challenging, unconventional journey, yet she persevered. Deprived of any memories of her mother, with no living witnesses to recount her existence, Clynne possesses only a collection of letters spanning 1896 to 1940, written by her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Driven by a desire to unravel the true essence of her mother, Grace Edna, who passed away at the tender age of 33, Clynne embarked on a quest to comprehend whether she would have been a different person, had her mother lived.

The outcome of this exploration materialized into "Finding My Mother, Finding Myself: A Memoir of Three Women, In Their Own Words" (published by LifeRich Publishing). Initially envisioned as a narrative about the women preceding Clynne, particularly her unknown mother, it transformed into a docudrama chronicling the daily lives of three women over half a century—complete with elements of illness, romance, scandal, and even murder. Clynne delved into the lives of Edna, Ide Belle, and Grace through approximately 200 letters, gaining an intimate understanding of their stories and, in turn, unraveling the roots of her own personality.

Clynne expresses, "My initial intention in crafting this memoir was to pass down my mother's life story to future generations. However, beneath the surface, my unspoken agenda was to unearth the origins of my own identity—a puzzle I've been unraveling since the realization of a mother's absence. Yet, as I immersed myself in hundreds of family letters, weaving the connecting narrative, I discovered the profound influence she wielded over my life, despite my lack of direct knowledge of her."

When prompted about the takeaway for readers, Clynne emphasizes, "This memoir centers around my mother, Grace Edna—the authentic her, with all her imperfections laid bare. I hope that among the descendants of the Morgan, Churchill, McNaughton, and Hall families, someone will harbor curiosity about my mother and the impact she might have had on those acquainted with her. Within this family history, I aspire for their written words to unveil a genuine portrayal of life as experienced by those who lived it." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/737424-finding-my-mother-finding-myself

"Finding My Mother, Finding Myself: A Memoir of Three Women, In Their Own Words"

By Clynne Churchill Morgan Tilton

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9781489748577

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 406 pages | ISBN 9781489748584

E-Book | 406 pages | ISBN 9781489748560

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Clynne (Churchill) Morgan Tilton, a native Floridian, was raised in Miami by her maternal grandparents and occasionally in Punta Gorda by her father, who passed away when she was 11. The Morgan family, rooted in railroad history, arrived in Miami in 1902 with Henry Flagler's Florida East Coast Railroad. Over the span of more than 50 years, Clynne has contributed to various creative realms, including television, film, radio, performing arts, regional magazines, and not-for-profit organizations. Despite her extensive professional writing, she devoted limited time to her personal creative endeavors. Returning to college at the age of 52, she achieved a B.A. at Barry University in 1993. Subsequently, in 1996, she earned her M.A. in English with a concentration in Professional Writing. This memoir stands as a heartfelt labor of love, meticulously chronicling the lives of her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother, the latter of whom Clynne has no personal recollection. Their narratives unfolded through a collection of letters, each telling a unique story. At the age of 84, Clynne has, at last, completed her own story.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader's Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader's Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader's Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, LifeRichPublishing, 844-686-9607, [email protected], https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/737424-finding-my-mother-finding-myself

SOURCE Clynne Churchill Morgan Tilton