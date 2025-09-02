CLYR.ai Secures Grant Funding to Boost Environmental Health Literacy Through Advanced Simulations

CLYR.ai, an environmental health technology company, has secured Phase II SBIR grant funding from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) to co-develop S3E (Simulation for Environmental Exposure Education) with dfusion, Inc. The game-based platform aims to boost environmental health literacy among middle school students by focusing on indoor air quality. CLYR will create the real-time pollutant exposure simulations that power the platform, helping students understand how daily activities and home environments affect health and what actions can reduce risks. CEO Dr. Neil Klepeis emphasized the project's alignment with CLYR's mission to translate complex science into actionable knowledge. The initiative builds on CLYR's expertise in quantitative modeling and advanced AI systems for consumer and industrial applications. The company continues its mission to equip households and businesses with precise tools to minimize health risks from environmental exposures.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CLYR, an air quality and environmental health technology company, announced today it will develop the core environmental simulation engine for a new educational platform funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). The project, a partnership with dfusion, Inc., received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to create the S3E (Simulation for Environmental Exposure Education) platform.

S3E is a game-based learning platform designed to enhance environmental health literacy among middle school students by focusing on indoor air quality. CLYR will build the real-time computer simulations of pollutant exposure and associated health risks that will power the game. These simulations will allow students to explore how daily activities and home environments impact their health and learn scientific methods to reduce or eliminate potential hazards.

"We are thrilled to partner with dfusion and CEO Tamara Kuhn on this vital project and are grateful for the support from NIEHS," said Dr. Neil Klepeis, Co-founder and CEO of CLYR. "S3E directly aligns with our core mission of translating complex environmental science into actionable knowledge. By empowering students with these tools, we are investing in a future generation that is more aware and capable of creating healthier living spaces for everyone."

The S3E project expands CLYR's expertise in quantitative modeling and health risk assessment for environmental hazards. The simulation technologies being developed are closely related to the advanced AI systems CLYR is building for its consumer and industrial products, which aim to provide households and businesses with precise, personalized guidance to mitigate disease risks from environmental exposures.

About CLYR.ai

CLYR is an advanced air quality intelligence company dedicated to reimagining environmental health monitoring. Its mission of empowering people to reduce environmental exposure and risk is driven by Dr. Neil Klepeis' 30+ years of experience in research and community health. By combining advanced sensing technology with proprietary data models and AI, CLYR provides consumers and businesses with precise information on pollutant exposure, health risks, and targeted interventions. CLYR.ai is a joint venture between Unlimit Ventures, LLC and ID8 Innovation. Website: www.clyr.ai

About dfusion, Inc

dfusion is an award-winning research and development company that creates engaging, evidence-based digital learning solutions. Specializing in health education and behavior change, dfusion leverages technology to address public health challenges through innovative games, simulations, and mobile applications. Website: www.dfusioninc.com/

Media Contact

Dr. Neil Klepeis

Co-Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (619) 273-3677

www.clyr.ai | www.unlimitventures.com | www.id8innovation.com

Media Contact

Dr. Neil Klepeis, CLYR, 1 6192733677, [email protected], https://clyr.ai/

SOURCE CLYR