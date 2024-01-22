CMC Government Supply Appointed Exclusive Regional Government Distributor for SIM-X Ammunition to Law Enforcement, Government Agencies

"CMC Government Supply has a proven track record of providing high-quality products and services to government customers, and we are confident that they will be a valuable partner in bringing our ammunition to this market." - William Reilly, Founder and CEO of SIM-X Post this

SIM-X manufactures two product lines of ammunition that can be utilized by law enforcement:

RANGECORE™ LE Law Enforcement Training Ammunition is designed for use in training and practice applications. It offers the same recoil and feel as SIM-X's premium DEFENSECORE™ ammunition, but is non-toxic, environmentally friendly and significantly reduces lead mitigation costs for indoor ranges and training facilities. It is an ideal solution for indoor training where lead exposure is most dangerous to officers and training personnel.

DEFENSECORE™ LE Law Enforcement Ammunition is designed for use in agency-specific applications, including transit police, officer patrols in high pedestrian-traffic areas, air marshals and anyplace where the elimination of collateral damage is critical for an officer. SIM-X's patented technology is the perfect option when mobility, accuracy and high-end ballistics are of paramount concern.

SIM-X LE ammunition is available for law enforcement purchase in cases of 1,000 rounds for popular calibers such as 9mm, .40S&W and .45ACP.

This exclusive partnership between CMC Government Supply and SIM-X underscores both company's commitment to providing law enforcement agencies in the region with innovative ammunition solutions that prioritize safety, performance and environmental responsibility.

"We are proud to partner with CMC Government Supply to distribute our ammunition to law enforcement and government agencies across the region," said William Reilly, Founder and CEO of SIM-X. "CMC Government Supply has a proven track record of providing high-quality products and services to government customers, and we are confident that they will be a valuable partner in bringing our ammunition to this market."

About SIM-X Tactical Solutions

Established in 2013, SIM-X Tactical Solutions is a technology company dedicated to disrupting and redefining traditional ammunition manufacturing processes and procedures. The company strives to produce the highest quality, effective and environmentally friendly ammunition through innovation and a dedication to excellence. To learn more, visit simxammo.com.

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply is a leading distributor of tactical and law enforcement equipment, serving government agencies, law enforcement professionals, and military organizations. With a commitment to excellence, CMC Government Supply provides a comprehensive range of products and solutions to support the needs of those dedicated to public safety.

Media Contact

William Reilly, SIM-X Tactical Solutions, 1 801-600-5617, [email protected], https://www.simxammo.com/

SOURCE SIM-X Tactical Solutions