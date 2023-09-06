CME Physicians Conference Alumni to "Pay It Forward" by Creating a Yoga Science Syllabus for Health Care Providers Facing Burnout

"This conference has been the most influential factor in transforming my life and medical practice, and should be a medical school requirement!." Janine Pardo MD Family Medicine, Conference alum and speaker. Tweet this

According to curriculum developer and AMI founder Leonard Perlmutter, "The 'Heart and Science of Yoga' conference curriculum represents the oldest and most effective Holistic Mind/Body Medicine to relieve and prevent burnout, alleviate stress and inflammation, and rewardingly balance work and home life." Since establishing the American Meditation in 1996, Perlmutter has taught countless physicians and other healthcare providers how to reduce burnout and stress––and rediscover their love of medicine and life.

Upon completion of this conference, all participants will be able to: 1. Demonstrate knowledge of how Yoga Science as mind/body medicine can heal disease, manage addictive habits, alleviate stress, inflammation and physician burnout; 2. Develop equanimity, discrimination, will power, creativity and energy through a daily practice of AMI MEDITATION and diaphragmatic breathing; 3. Incorporate long-term strategies for healthy lifestyle choices using Yoga Psychology; 4. Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of both Ayurveda and Epigenetics; 5. Identify yogic practices to transform trauma and increase resilience; 6. Utilize Food as Medicine (diet and nutrition) to maximize personal wellbeing; 7. Demonstrate knowledge on the research and therapeutic modalities of yoga and meditation as mind/body medicine; 8. Recognize the physiological benefits of Easy-Gentle Yoga and to identify and disable chronic pain mechanisms for improved exercise, health and pain relief; 9. Help themselves and patients reduce conditioned habits of negative thinking and other symptoms of burnout through the healing powers of AMI MEDITATION and mantra science; 10. Use Chakra Psychology (subtle emotional/mental causes of stress) to diagnose, and to better understand and treat dis-ease; 11. Recognize how AMI MEDITATION and meditation-in-action change the neural pathways in the brain to help manage pain; 12. Identify altered pathways in the brain due to addiction and the ability of Yoga Science and AMI MEDITATION to assist brain chemistry and circuitry to heal and rebuild itself; and, 13. Use the tools of Yoga Science to create a personal and medical culture of health and wellbeing.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In addition to faculty director Leonard Perlmutter other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; and Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine.

According to Kristin Kaelber MD PhD, Internist and Pediatrician, and returning alum of the "Heart and Science of Yoga" conference and, "This conference curriculum literally changed the direction of my life. The practical tools I've learned multiple times at this conference have enabled me to transform my work as a physician, helped me eliminate the burnout, and enhanced my home life."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation® and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts, philosophy and spirituality of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

Call 518.674.8714 for interviews and email subscription.

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

PO Box 430

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518-674-8714

Fax: 518-674-8714

Media Contact

Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org

LinkedIn

SOURCE American Meditation Institute