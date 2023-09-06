CME Physicians Conference Alumni to "Pay It Forward" by Creating a Yoga Science Syllabus for Health Care Providers Facing Burnout

Physician alumni of the American Meditation Institute (AMI) who have learned to successfully integrate Yoga Science techniques into their own personal and professional lives will gather at the 12th annual "Heart and Science of Yoga" Conference to create a new webinar syllabus that will instruct other physicians and healthcare providers how to reduce burnout and stress in daily life. This proprietary, Holistic Mind/Body Medicine training, which has recently been proven by a peer reviewed clinical study to reduce burnout and stress while increasing compassion, will be held October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont for physicians, PAs, NPs, healthcare administrators and the general public, and is accredited for 32 CMEs (34 CMEs for alumni) through the American Medical Association.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician alumni of the American Meditation Institute (AMI) who have learned to successfully integrate Yoga Science techniques into their own personal and professional lives will gather at the 12th annual Heart and Science of Yoga Conference to create a new webinar syllabus that will instruct other physicians and healthcare providers how to reduce burnout and stress in daily life. This proprietary, Holistic Mind/Body Medicine training, which has recently been proven by a peer reviewed clinical study to reduce burnout and stress while increasing compassion, will be held October 17-21, 2023 at the Equinox Resort and Spa in Manchester, Vermont for physicians, PAs, NPs, healthcare administrators and the general public, and is accredited for 32 CMEs (34 CMEs for alumni) through the American Medical Association.
In addition to sharing their positive experiences in integrating the "Heart & Science of Yoga" conference curriculum into their medical practices and home life, many of these same alum were also participants in AMI's five-year, peer-reviewed clinical study that found: the same proprietary Yoga Science curriculum that will be taught at this year's upcoming physician conference reduced physician Burnout levels 23.3%, reduced Secondary Traumatic Stress levels 19.9%, and increased Compassion Satisfaction levels 11.2%¬––at a time when the national physician burnout rate measures 53 percent.
According to curriculum developer and AMI founder Leonard Perlmutter, "The 'Heart and Science of Yoga' conference curriculum represents the oldest and most effective Holistic Mind/Body Medicine to relieve and prevent burnout, alleviate stress and inflammation, and rewardingly balance work and home life." Since establishing the American Meditation in 1996, Perlmutter has taught countless physicians and other healthcare providers how to reduce burnout and stress––and rediscover their love of medicine and life.
Upon completion of this conference, all participants will be able to: 1. Demonstrate knowledge of how Yoga Science as mind/body medicine can heal disease, manage addictive habits, alleviate stress, inflammation and physician burnout; 2. Develop equanimity, discrimination, will power, creativity and energy through a daily practice of AMI MEDITATION and diaphragmatic breathing; 3. Incorporate long-term strategies for healthy lifestyle choices using Yoga Psychology; 4. Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of both Ayurveda and Epigenetics; 5. Identify yogic practices to transform trauma and increase resilience; 6. Utilize Food as Medicine (diet and nutrition) to maximize personal wellbeing; 7. Demonstrate knowledge on the research and therapeutic modalities of yoga and meditation as mind/body medicine; 8. Recognize the physiological benefits of Easy-Gentle Yoga and to identify and disable chronic pain mechanisms for improved exercise, health and pain relief; 9. Help themselves and patients reduce conditioned habits of negative thinking and other symptoms of burnout through the healing powers of AMI MEDITATION and mantra science; 10. Use Chakra Psychology (subtle emotional/mental causes of stress) to diagnose, and to better understand and treat dis-ease; 11. Recognize how AMI MEDITATION and meditation-in-action change the neural pathways in the brain to help manage pain; 12. Identify altered pathways in the brain due to addiction and the ability of Yoga Science and AMI MEDITATION to assist brain chemistry and circuitry to heal and rebuild itself; and, 13. Use the tools of Yoga Science to create a personal and medical culture of health and wellbeing.
The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In addition to faculty director Leonard Perlmutter other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; and Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine.
According to Kristin Kaelber MD PhD, Internist and Pediatrician, and returning alum of the "Heart and Science of Yoga" conference and, "This conference curriculum literally changed the direction of my life. The practical tools I've learned multiple times at this conference have enabled me to transform my work as a physician, helped me eliminate the burnout, and enhanced my home life."
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation® and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts, philosophy and spirituality of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
