CMFlex™ by Dimension Inx is named a Finalist in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

CMFlex, the first 3D-printed regenerative bone product cleared by the FDA, is a ready-to-use, flexible ceramic graft created for bone reconstruction. It is currently indicated for procedures in the mid to lower face, with expanded indications anticipated. CMFlex offers an innovative, fully synthetic regenerative solution that leverages a distinctive material microstructure and macroarchitecture designed for rapid vascularization and tissue integration to promote bone regeneration and remodeling.

"This groundbreaking innovation is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our incredible team. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has made CMFlex a reality, offering a truly novel product that improves clinician workflow, reduces surgical case time, and restores healthy bone. We're excited by the interest we've already received from surgeons who recognize its innovative design that optimizes both biological function and ease of use," said Ramille Shah, Ph.D., CSO, Head of R&D, and co-founder of Dimension Inx.

The Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the Summer issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands July 30, 2024. To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

ABOUT DIMENSION INX

Dimension Inx is a tissue therapeutics company. We design, develop, and manufacture regenerative solutions that restore tissue and organ function to provide life-saving solutions for patients facing currently incurable diseases like type 1 diabetes and liver disease.

Our materials-centric approach enables biofunctionality without compromising manufacturability. We precisely tune our biomaterials to create clinical solutions not otherwise possible. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with biotech partners to help solve their most challenging materials problems, and internally develop regenerative products for therapeutic applications with high unmet clinical need.

Dimension Inx is proudly based in Chicago, IL. To learn more about our team and our technology, please visit http://www.dimensioninx.com. To learn more about CMFlex, please visit https://www.cmflex3d.com/.

Media Contact

