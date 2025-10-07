CMG Financial Selects Fisent BizAI to Streamline Mortgage Loan Processing with Applied GenAI Process Automation

"Our Fisent BizAI platform empowers lenders like CMG Financial to automate manual processes, improve accuracy, and gain a significant competitive advantage," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. Post this

"We sought a solution that could seamlessly interpret and transform the vast array of documents we handle daily," explained Mark Hansen, SVP, Product at CMG Financial. "Fisent's BizAI platform has proven its ability to rapidly understand and process diverse document formats, immediately delivering actionable data back to us. This automation empowers CMG Financial to enhance efficiency and make better, data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed."

"Fisent BizAI is being applied to transform all types of business processes including those associated with mortgage origination," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "Proven by these use cases, our BizAI platform empowers lenders like CMG Financial to automate manual processes, improve accuracy, and gain a significant competitive advantage. Our work with CMG Financial showcases the benefits of harnessing LLMs to eliminate manual steps in the mortgage industry, and we continue to explore where we can similarly advance other areas of their operations."

The decision to select Fisent reflects CMG Financial's proactive approach to testing leading-edge, GenAI-powered technology. "At CMG Financial, we are committed to applying technologies that create competitive advantage and enhance client and employee experiences," said Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer at CMG Financial. "Fisent is helping us establish efficiencies in mortgage processing workflows that drive down our cost to produce."

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 that makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Fisent Technologies is revolutionizing how business is performed by utilizing GenAI to power intelligent actions that enable the automation of common enterprise business processes. By creating a bridge between the enterprise application layer and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of Large Language Models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution, BizAI, enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks such as complex contract analysis, new customer onboarding, customer request resolution, and purchase order fulfillment. By combining the power of new technologies and its industry expertise, Fisent creates solutions that are fast, efficient, and cost-effective for customers of all sizes, helping them to achieve their desired business outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

