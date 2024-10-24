CMI Media Group Announces Appointment of AI Expert to Executive VP, Business Insights

"She is an innovator and driver of change in the way insights are gathered and performance measured," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group. Post this

Her career is marked by significant accolades, including the I-COM 2021 Data Creativity Award for Purpose, Marketing Data Strategy of the Year Award for the most effective response to COVID-19, and the Grand Prix at the Internationalist Awards for Innovative Digital Solutions. Dr. Abada has extensive experience leading data sciences for clients across multiple industries including pharma. In her most recent role, she led a team of innovators including data scientists, data engineers, data analysts and UX developers to develop cutting edge decision support solutions powered by AI and machine learning.

"She is an innovator and driver of change in the way insights are gathered and performance measured," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.

Paul Kallukaran, CMI's Chief Analytics and Insights Officer, said, "Our department plays a critical role in how we leverage AI and other innovation for our clients. We are proud to be early adopters of cutting-edge technology and able to identify how to apply the best solutions for our clients. Assia's experienced leadership and ability to turn insights to action will make an immediate impact on their business."

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more, contact [email protected].

CMI Media Group was recently recognized as a top workplace by Newsweek and Fortune. The agency earned this recognition by building a culture that empowers their employees and prioritizes growth and well-being. CMI Media Group offers employees a robust learning and development program, internal mobility opportunities, flexible work arrangements, an inclusive environment supported by Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), an open-door policy with the executive leadership team, and more.

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work.

