CMI Media Group Elevates Mark Pappas to Executive Vice President, Innovation

"Mark keeps his finger on the pulse of what's new and exciting, and has the intuition and skill to translate that to meaningful initiatives with our clients," said Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships, CMI Media Group. Post this

"Mark keeps his finger on the pulse of what's new and exciting, and has the intuition and skill to translate that to meaningful initiatives with our clients," said Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships, CMI Media Group. "In the unique work he's brought to our agency, including numerous partnerships he's fostered with game-changing companies, Mark has inspired impactful innovation across our agency."

"We're at an important and transformative time in healthcare marketing as digital technology – AI in particular – is poised to completely change the game. I'm in a unique position to help lead that positive change to the benefit of our clients and the patients and healthcare professionals that they serve. It's going to be an incredibly exciting time and I'm happy to be part of an amazing group of innovators and strategists to deliver for our clients," said Pappas.

Pappas has been with the agency since 2016 and in the industry for over 15 years, creating partnerships that range from ride sharing, custom podcasts, gaming to professional sports leagues. He is a born disrupter, consistently demonstrating a commitment to out-of-the-box thinking, and a passion for driving positive change. He is a thought leader who has presented at Cannes, SXSW and Advertising Week in recent years, focusing on innovation-related topics including utilizing new media tactics to engage patients and HCPs, including deep expertise in artificial intelligence, sonic or audio branding, virtual reality and more. He has a unique ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities that align with clients' mission and goals.

CMI Media Group is WPP's leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Those looking to join the CMI Media Group team can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service global media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work.

Media Contact

Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group, 6107315409, [email protected], https://cmimediagroup.com/

SOURCE CMI Media Group