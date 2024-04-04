CMI Media Group Fills Unmet Healthcare Marketing Need with Launch of Social & Content Enterprise "Centered"; Two New Offerings

"These unparalleled offerings are redefining the industry standard by delivering integrated and innovative options tailored to fit within tight budgets and timelines," said Hurvitz Aliaga. Post this

The Digital Influencer and Creator Strategy offering will help healthcare clients to reach healthcare audiences through authentic partnerships with seamless execution. Alongside identifying partners that will reach unique audiences through social and digital channels, CMI's integrated team of experts provide strategic direction to launch, manage, and execute a successful Influencer campaign, guaranteeing that influencer activations are impactful. There is an established process to vet influencers and be sure the content aligns with the objectives, goals of the brand, and stays in compliance with brand standards. By unleashing the power of Audience Intelligence (Research), Social COE (Strategy & Execution) and Paid Social (Amplification), CMI can offer an end-to-end integrated strategy from a team of experts, for brand influencer programs aimed at both patients and HCPs audiences.

In addition to these new offerings, Centered is still focused on the important social media and content opportunities within our industry that we have relied on over the last decade, including offerings such as playbook creation, strategic guidance, social media moderation and community engagement. By providing every opportunity to our clients in the social and content sphere as a "one stop shop", CMI can deliver quality opportunities with agility and help our clients deliver the best in class to the consumers and HCPs they serve.

Centered is led by Josh Simon SVP, Social Center of Excellence, reporting into Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships and supported by Craig Beyerle, Director, Social Engagement.

"These unparalleled offerings are redefining the industry standard by delivering integrated and innovative options tailored to fit within tight budgets and timelines," said Hurvitz Aliaga. "By offering these solutions within our media agency, we are pioneering a change in industry norms and leaning into groundbreaking technologies, and smarter, more agile ways to service our clients."

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more, contact [email protected].

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

Media Contact

Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group, 6107315409, [email protected], https://cmimediagroup.com/

SOURCE CMI Media Group