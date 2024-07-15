CMI Media Group Steps Up to the Plate with New Sports Marketing Center of Excellence for Healthcare Brands

"Research shows that sports aren't the only thing on the average sports fan's mind – they are thinking about their health, and they don't put down their health concerns when they put on their fan jerseys," said Mark Pappas, EVP, Innovation. Post this

In recent history, CMI has negotiated and partnered with major sports outlets including the NHL, NASCAR and The Pickleball Slam. This has led to pharma-first partnerships that have helped CMI's clients to better engage with sports fans about their health.

Health brands will benefit by authentically positioning their messages via sports-related opportunities, including live events, sponsorships, and advertising. As sports draw more fans now than ever before, brands who implement marketing strategies aligned to sports can build trust and fandom with key audiences.

The center of excellence will be led by Melanie Lysaght, Director, Innovation and Kelly Morrison, Group SVP, Engagement Strategy and will be overseen by Mark Pappas, EVP, Innovation, and Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships. The COE leads have drawn on sports as inspiration for their careers in healthcare marketing, including teamwork, relentless drive, and disciplined practice. Lysaght has over a decade of experience in healthcare advertising, where her roles have spanned content creation to strategic planning to innovation. Morrison's 20 years of healthcare marketing experience on the agency and client side includes managing the professional and collegiate sports sponsorships for healthcare clients.

"Research shows that sports aren't the only thing on the average sports fan's mind – they are thinking about their health, and they don't put down their health concerns when they put on their fan jerseys. Engaging with them at sporting events has been extremely successful for our clients, so we are launching this COE to continue to deliver custom engagements that are a big win for healthcare marketers," said Mark Pappas, EVP, Innovation.

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more about sports marketing opportunities, contact [email protected].

