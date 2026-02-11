CMP Scientific and Eurofins BPT China Laboratory Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Advanced CE-MS Services for Biopharmaceutical Characterization

The partnership expands access to state-of-the-art cIEF-MS and CZE-MS workflows, supporting recombinant protein therapeutics across research, development, and regulatory submissions, with direct molecular identification of charge variants and impurities.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMP Scientific today announced a strategic collaboration with Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing China Laboratory to provide advanced capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry (CE-MS) services for comprehensive characterization of biopharmaceutical products to customers worldwide.

As part of this collaboration, CMP Scientific has begun providing its proprietary CR3520 online cIEF-MS charge variant analysis workflow to support biopharmaceutical development and BLA submissions for Eurofins' clients. In addition, CMP Scientific will implement its EMASS-II CE-MS technology within Eurofins Laboratories, where it will be integrated with multiple high-resolution mass spectrometry platforms to create an instrument-agnostic CE-MS capability. This approach is designed to maximize the performance and flexibility of each mass spectrometer system while delivering robust, high-quality CE-MS data.

"At CMP Scientific, our mission is to empower biopharmaceutical laboratories with world-class CE-MS analytical workflows," said Dr. James Xia, CEO of CMP Scientific. "We're excited to collaborate with Eurofins to make high-performance CE-MS technologies more broadly accessible. By combining CMP's CE-MS expertise with Eurofins' powerful analytical services infrastructure, we enable researchers to gain deeper molecular insights and accelerate biopharmaceutical development."

Mr. Ang Zhang, General Manager of Eurofins BPT China, stated: "This collaboration reflects Eurofins' continued commitment to providing cutting-edge analytical solutions for innovative biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Through our partnership with CMP Scientific, we are expanding access to advanced and reliable CE-MS analytical workflows, thereby enhancing our capabilities in characterizing complex biomolecules."

The new CE-MS analysis services, including CR3520 online cIEF-MS charge variant analysis and CZE-MS peak identification for CE-SDS impurity analysis, are expected to be available to Eurofins customers starting in March 2026, initially launched at the Eurofins BPT Shanghai laboratory. These services will provide advanced analytical strategies to support recombinant protein therapeutic products during research, development, and regulatory submission phases, enabling a "what you see is what you identify" approach and elevating charge variant and impurity analysis to a whole new level.

Traditional cIEF and CE-SDS are "non-mass spectrometry" methods based on migration time or UV detection. While they offer excellent separation, their ability to identify peaks is limited, usually relying on comparison with standards or inference. For example, cIEF separates charge variants based on isoelectric point (pI), but if specific details of the variants (such as deamidation, glycosylation, C-terminal lysine heterogeneity, pyroglutamate cyclization, fragmentation, aggregation, etc.) need to be identified, offline MS analysis of collected fractions is required. This process involves complex fraction collection, desalting, and re-injection, which is not only cumbersome and time-consuming but also prone to errors. The CR3520 online cIEF-MS charge variant analysis can not only separate the main peak and multiple micro-heterogeneity peaks but also immediately obtain precise molecular weight information for each charge variant, thus directly identifying the type of modification causing the charge difference. Furthermore, in forced degradation or stability studies, the CR3520 online cIEF-MS charge variant analysis can observe the trend of specific modifications (such as deamidation) over time and under different conditions, directly correlating them with pI shifts, providing direct evidence for understanding protein degradation pathways.

The situation with CE-SDS is similar. Traditional CE-SDS uses SDS and coated capillaries, relying solely on migration time and molecular weight standards for identification, and is not compatible with MS. CMP Scientific has developed an innovative CZE-MS method system. Through improved ion source interfaces and buffer systems (such as using MS-friendly surfactants or avoiding direct entry of SDS into the mass spectrometer), they have successfully achieved the identification and analysis of CE-SDS-related components, representing a significant technological breakthrough. For fragment peaks in non-reducing CE-SDS, it is possible to directly determine whether they are light chain (LC), heavy chain (HC), F(ab')2, or Fc fragments. For reducing CE-SDS, it can identify whether it is the complete light chain, heavy chain, or non-glycosylated heavy chain, etc. This provides irrefutable evidence for impurity tracing (such as enzyme cleavage sites) in process development. This technology can also be used to confirm covalent modifications that cause apparent molecular weight changes. For example, different drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) species in ADC drugs will exhibit different migration patterns in non-reducing CE-SDS. CZE-MS can directly identify the DAR value corresponding to each peak and correlate it with the UV chromatogram.

CMP Scientific is a leading innovator in analytical instrumentation, specializing in capillary electrophoresis and CE-MS interfaces that enable advanced biomolecular analysis. The company's proprietary CE-MS technology integrates high-efficiency CE separation with high-resolution mass spectrometry, enabling comprehensive characterization of biopharmaceutical products across both CZE-MS and cIEF-MS workflows.

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing (EBPT) is the biopharmaceutical testing division of the Eurofins Group, operating one of the world's largest unified GMP biopharmaceutical product testing laboratory networks. EBPT provides comprehensive analytical testing services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies worldwide. With more than 42 laboratories globally, EBPT delivers consistent, high-quality testing through a harmonized quality system, centralized billing model, and deep global regulatory expertise.

EBPT China operates two laboratories in Shanghai, specializing in full-lifecycle analytical testing and method development for large-molecule therapeutics, including proteins, ADCs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. The team has extensive experience supporting drug development and regulatory submissions and is widely recognized for its strong industry reputation.

