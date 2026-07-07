CMS ACCESS Model Launches New Era of Continuous Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic Care; Brilliant Care Joins Initial Cohort

"The future of chronic disease management won't be defined by more office visits. It will be defined by what happens between them." — Guru Ramanathan, President, Brilliant Care Post this

For patients living with chronic cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions, health is determined far more by what happens between office visits than during them. Yet most healthcare organizations lack the infrastructure to consistently monitor patients, reinforce care plans, identify deterioration early, and intervene before small issues become costly complications.

Why this matters now

Cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions — including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease — affect millions of Medicare beneficiaries and account for a substantial share of healthcare spending. As payment models increasingly reward outcomes rather than activity, healthcare organizations are investing in the technologies and operating models needed to deliver continuous, coordinated care outside the traditional office setting.

A track record of measurable improvement

Brilliant Care enters the ACCESS Model with an established record of clinical results through nurse-led remote patient monitoring and longitudinal care management, including:

An average 21 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure

An average 2.56 point reduction in HbA1c

More than 70% of previously uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes patients brought under control

Greater than 80% daily patient engagement through nurse-led clinical care

These outcomes closely align with the improvement targets CMS rewards under ACCESS.

AI built to support clinical judgment

Anticipating the launch of the ACCESS Model, Brilliant Care spent the past six months expanding its technology platform, AI capabilities, and specialized care teams to help physicians and healthcare organizations put continuous care into practice. The investment reflects Brilliant Care's belief that the future of value-based care will depend not only on clinical expertise, but also on operational infrastructure capable of delivering consistent, personalized care between visits.

The platform combines AI with standardized clinical protocols to surface patients needing intervention sooner, automate routine administrative work, support evidence-based care pathways, and provide nurses with real-time clinical guidance — allowing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients and less time navigating fragmented workflows. Rather than replacing clinicians, the platform is designed to augment clinical judgment by reducing administrative burden and helping care teams intervene earlier.

"The challenge in chronic disease has never been knowing what good care looks like," said Guru Ramanathan, President of Brilliant Care. "The challenge has been delivering that care consistently between office visits and at a scale providers can sustain. The ACCESS Model recognizes that reality. We've spent the past six months significantly enhancing our existing technology, AI infrastructure, and clinical operating model to help providers operationalize continuous care at scale."

Under the program, Brilliant Care will support participating healthcare organizations with AI-enabled, nurse-led clinical services including remote patient monitoring, patient engagement, medication adherence, lifestyle coaching, care coordination, clinical documentation support, quality reporting, and longitudinal care management across the cardio-kidney-metabolic continuum.

"The future of chronic disease management won't be defined by more office visits," Ramanathan added. "It will be defined by what happens between them. Technology and AI make that possible, but only when combined with compassionate clinicians, proven workflows, and disciplined execution. That's the future the ACCESS Model represents, and we're honored to help providers bring it to life."

Brilliant Care's participation in the ACCESS Model reflects the company's broader strategy of helping healthcare organizations operationalize value-based care through technology-enabled clinical execution. In addition to ACCESS, the company supports providers through Transitional Care Management, Chronic Disease Management, Advanced Primary Care Management, medication adherence, Inbox Relief quality improvement, and AI-enabled clinical operations.

Healthcare organizations interested in learning more can visit https://brilliant.care/access.

About Brilliant Care

Brilliant Care is a technology-enabled population health execution partner that helps healthcare organizations operationalize value-based care through AI-powered, nurse-led clinical services. Brilliant Care enables physician groups, health systems, accountable care organizations, and clinically integrated networks to deliver scalable longitudinal care that improves patient outcomes while reducing provider burden and total cost of care, helping providers translate value-based care strategies into measurable clinical and financial outcomes.

Media Contact

Stephanie Gasper, Brilliant Care, 1 804-500-6010, [email protected]

SOURCE Brilliant Care