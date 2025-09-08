CMS Corrects Payment Error Impacting Rural Health Clinics and FQHCs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has corrected a reimbursement error affecting Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Retroactive adjustments will ensure providers receive proper payments dating back to January 1, 2025.
CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has corrected a reimbursement error that impacted Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Since January 1, 2025, claims for care coordination services were being paid incorrectly, creating financial uncertainty for providers serving rural and underserved communities.
CMS confirmed the error has now been fixed. Effective immediately, Medicare Administrative Contractors will begin adjusting claims retroactively for dates of service on or after January 1, 2025. Providers do not need to take any action, as reprocessing will be handled automatically.
The correction applies to a wide range of care coordination and chronic care management codes, including:
- Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (98975–98977)
- Care Coordination/RTM (98980–98981)
- Principal Care Management (99424–99427)
- Chronic Care Management (99490, 99491, 99437, 99439)
- General Care Management for RHC/FQHC (G0511)
- Principal Illness Navigation (G3002, G3003)
(For the complete code list, see the CMS MLN Connects Newsletter – August 28, 2025.)
Why This Matters for Clinics and Providers
For providers serving rural and underserved populations, every reimbursement dollar matters. With this correction:
- Providers will receive full, accurate reimbursement for covered services.
- Retroactive adjustments ensure past claims are corrected automatically.
- Clinics can continue focusing on patient care without the administrative burden of refiling.
Chronic Care Staffing: Supporting Compliance and Patient Care
At Chronic Care Staffing, we recognize how closely reimbursement policies impact our partners. For more than a decade, our team has supported practices and health centers nationwide by streamlining care coordination programs, improving compliance, and helping providers capture appropriate Medicare revenue.
As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we remain committed to empowering Rural Health Clinics, FQHCs, and providers across the country who deliver vital care in communities that need it most.
Media Contact
Connor Danielowski, Chronic Care Staffing, 1 8439902970, [email protected], https://chroniccarestaffing.com/
SOURCE Chronic Care Staffing
Share this article