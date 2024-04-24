CMT Sponsors National Skilled Trades Day Local Event to Boost Awareness and Appreciation

CMT established National Skilled Trades Day in 2019 to help celebrate individuals employed as skilled trades workers. The holiday also seeks to inform the community about the benefits of skilled trades jobs and encourage those who are considering entering trade schools or trade jobs. Post this

According to Ohio's National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB):

66% of small businesses hire for positions requiring a state license or certificate.

42% of small businesses hire for positions requiring skilled trades training.

72% of small businesses do not hire for positions that require a college degree.

According to the National NFIB:

32% of small businesses have openings for skilled workers

CMT established National Skilled Trades Day in 2019 to help celebrate individuals employed as skilled trades workers. The holiday also seeks to inform the community about the benefits of skilled trades jobs and encourage those who are considering entering trade schools or trade careers.

CMT is partnering with Penguin City Brewery (460 E. Federal Street, Youngstown, OH) for a family-friendly event to celebrate this much-deserved holiday. This "Cheers to Beers and Careers" event will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and will last from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults can enjoy a Penguin City brew and receive $1 off a beer if wearing a skilled trades work uniform. Boilermaker drinks will be on special as well. Children attending can dress up like skilled trades workers and trick-or-treat in the brewery since it will be halfway to Halloween. There will be a costume contest and fun kiddie drink specials. M-7 Technologies will sponsor a kids' dance party to top off the night.

In addition, CMT has created a new free Career Soup activity page for kids to download anytime to learn more about careers with different letters. You can download and print this at https://www.cmtcompanies.com/national-skilled-trades-day/, along with many other skilled trade resources.

CMT encourages everyone to help raise awareness about the benefits of skilled trades jobs on social media this year using the hashtag #NationalSkilledTradesDay.

For more information about National Skilled Trades Day or City Machine Technologies, please contact Claudia Kovach at 330-747-2639 or [email protected].

About City Machine Technologies, Inc. – City Machine Technologies, Inc. has served medium and large industrial manufacturing and commercial companies throughout the US and abroad for over 30 years. The Youngstown, Ohio-based company specializes in a variety of services and manufacturing, including lifting magnets, Babbitt bearings, electric machinery, preventative maintenance, field services, and field machining. CMT knows downtime means lost productivity and revenue, so we make it our business to keep you in business. To find out more about City Machine Technologies, Inc., visit www.CMTCompanies.com.

