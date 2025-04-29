CMT Sponsors National Skilled Trades Day Local Event to Boost Awareness and Appreciation

"Skilled tradespeople are the heartbeat of our communities," said Claudia Kovach of CMT. "From mechanics and electricians to barbers and welders—they're the everyday heroes fixing what's broken and powering what's next. And best of all, these jobs can't be outsourced." Post this

According to Ohio's National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB):

66% of small businesses hire for positions requiring a state license or certificate.

42% of small businesses hire for positions requiring skilled trades training.

72% of small businesses do not hire for positions that require a college degree.

According to the National NFIB:

32% of small businesses have openings for skilled workers

CMT established National Skilled Trades Day to help celebrate individuals employed as skilled trades workers. The holiday also aims to inform the community about the benefits of skilled trades jobs and encourage those considering entering trade schools or trade careers.

To celebrate, CMT is partnering with Penguin City Brewery (460 E. Federal Street, Youngstown, OH) for a family-friendly event on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. The "Cheers to Beers and Careers" celebration will offer adults in skilled trades uniforms $1 off Penguin City brews, with Boilermaker drinks also on special. Children are invited to dress up as skilled tradespeople and trick-or-treat through the brewery as part of a fun, halfway-to-Halloween theme. There will also be a costume contest and kid-friendly drink specials. In addition, CMT offers several free skilled trades resources for children on their website for those interested in learning more or sharing educational materials with schools and organizations.

CMT encourages everyone to help raise awareness about the value of skilled trades careers by using the hashtag #NationalSkilledTradesDay on social media.

For more information about National Skilled Trades Day or City Machine Technologies, please get in touch with Claudia Kovach at 330-747-2639 or [email protected].

About City Machine Technologies, Inc. – City Machine Technologies, Inc. has served medium and large industrial manufacturing and commercial companies throughout the US and abroad for over 30 years. The Youngstown, Ohio-based company specializes in a variety of services and manufacturing, including lifting magnets, Babbitt bearings, electric machinery, preventative maintenance, field services, and field machining. CMT knows downtime means lost productivity and revenue, so we make it our business to keep you in business. To find out more about City Machine Technologies, Inc., visit www.CMTCompanies.com.

