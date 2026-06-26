CMTL Re-Incorporates Amid the Global "Memory Apocalypse"

CMTL Inc. (Formally Computer Memory Test Labs, Inc). recently re-incorporated to function as a "non-revenue, public service organization" for combating massive fraud and malicious code embedded memory modules fueled by the current global "Memory Apocalypse" and DRAM and modules becoming IRW (In Real World) "digital gold".

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMTL has issued an industry alert for surging deceptive DRAM supply practices. Responding to the unprecedented global squeeze on memory component availability, John Deters, Founder of CMTL and pioneer of independent memory compatibility and functionality testing stated, "The return of CMTL was driven by a critical mission to protect the technology sector from an inevitable wave of deceptive supply chain practices brought on by the escalating "Memory Apocalypse".

"As increasing demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DDR5, and enterprise-grade DRAM chokes traditional manufacturing pipelines, buyers are increasingly forced to source product from unverified secondary markets and alternative brokers." Deters warns market desperation is creating a lucrative environment for sophisticated tech fraud requiring comprehensive traceability.

Deters continued: "Normal cyclic DRAM shortages have played out multiple times, but today the stakes are exponentially higher and the shortage is unprecedented due to demand created by AI hyperscalers and data centers. Whenever supply craters, bad actors rely on a specific playbook of deception. The return of classic fraud—cleaning up heavily used server pull-outs and selling as brand-new factory stock, or re-mapping/fencing bad cells to hide defective silicon, is on a massive scale. Modern counterfeiters are actively tampering with SPD EEPROMs, flashing cheap, slow-grade DRAM so it falsely reports to systems as premium, high-speed modules."

The CMTL organization brings unparalleled industry authority and credibility to this crisis. CMTL performed more than 27,000 memory module tests for over 120 manufacturers including Samsung, Micron and SKhynix, over 5000 memory and storage product certifications and over 880 platform certifications for over 50 manufacturers, including, Dell, IBM and Intel.

Deters warns; "Less than a year ago, a bad module might have merely crashed an isolated server, now a single manipulated or marginal module slipping into a supply chain can be catastrophic. In an era of massive AI clusters, cloud hyperscalers, and mission-critical enterprise data centers, a data-corrupting memory failure can disrupt millions of dollars in compute runs and cause cascading system downtime. Standard factory checklists can no longer catch deep hardware manipulation corruption and advanced security risks which even consumer memory is vulnerable, as evidenced by AMD stating it will revive MEPs (Memory Encryption Protections ) on Non-Pro Ryzen CPUs.."

Media Contact

John Deters, CMTL, Inc., 1 7702382085, [email protected], www.cmtlabs.com

SOURCE CMTL, Inc.