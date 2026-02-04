CMU Announces $350,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Expand Mentorship and Leadership Opportunities for Female Student-Athletes

"As a CMU alumna, this is especially meaningful to me," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "I believe deeply in helping young women see their own strength, find their voice, and build futures they're proud of, both on and off the field." Post this

"As a CMU alumna, this is especially meaningful to me," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "I believe deeply in helping young women see their own strength, find their voice, and build futures they're proud of, both on and off the field."

Travis Downing, CMU's associate athletic director for student-athlete development and administration, proposed the EmpowHER initiative and modeled it after similar programs at other institutions. Downing said the program will launch this fall with 10 student-athletes and grow to serve 30 by the fifth year.

"We're incredibly grateful to The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for equipping our female student-athletes with the skills, networks, and opportunities necessary to thrive in their academic, professional, and community roles," said Folan. "This gift will have a profound and lasting effect on the young women in our program and their success well beyond their time at CMU."

EmpowHER participants will engage in workshops on topics such as communication, emotional intelligence, public speaking, and decision-making. They will also be paired with women leaders in business, education, government and nonprofit sectors, who will serve as mentors.

Participants will take part in an annual retreat and attend special events such as public forums, women's leadership summits, and networking events.

"As an alumna, Renee Parsons understands that leadership is foundational to the student experience at Central Michigan University. Renee and Bob's generosity will amplify our efforts to prepare student-athletes for success in personal and professional endeavors by engaging CMU alumni and partners as mentors," said Jennifer Cotter, vice president for Advancement.

Renee Parsons is a Mount Pleasant native who studied hospitality and business at Central Michigan University. Her career blends business leadership, design, and philanthropy. In addition to co-founding The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, she serves on the Board of Directors of PXG, an award-winning golf equipment and apparel company recognized for innovation, and leads hospitality and design at Scottsdale National Golf Club, shaping guest experiences at one of the country's premier private clubs.

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need.

