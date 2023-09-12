CMX1 Evolves its Brand Position and Expands its Offerings for Enterprise Businesses

Company builds on proven strengths serving the food industry to enter new markets with its enterprise quality & risk management solutions
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMX1, the leading provider of enterprise, cloud-based quality, risk, and compliance management solutions for the world's most trusted brands, is launching a brand refresh and expanded offerings to scale its solutions into new global markets. After more than a decade of successfully partnering with the food industry's largest and most trusted brands on their food quality & safety programs, CMX1 is building on its proven platform to bring an expanded suite of operational excellence and supply chain management solutions to help enterprise businesses from any industry better harness their quality, risk, safety, and compliance challenges.
The company's brand refresh entails a new website, updated logo and brand names, and a new company mission. CMX1's new mission is to power everyday excellence in the world's most trusted brands, building on its strong legacy of doing just that for reputable brands like Bureau Veritas, Chick-fil-A, Diversey, Hasbro, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Inspire Brands, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Raising Cane's, Raley's, Restaurant Brands International, StarKist, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, Wegmans, and many more.
With this new mission comes the change of the company name from "CMX" to "CMX1" and an updated name of X1 for the company's no-code platform. The X1 name signifies "excellence in a single platform" and better reflects its function as one platform that unifies workflows, systems, and people for better enterprise quality & risk management.
Sitting on the X1 platform are six new solution families with products that have been intentionally bundled to meet any business's end-to-end quality, risk, safety, and compliance management needs:
- AuditsX1 - Conduct internal audits, desk audits, and corrective action & remediation while gaining insights from real-time reporting
- OpsX1 - Digitize policies & training, create activities for compliance, and gain insights from real-time reporting
- RiskX1 - Mitigate risk to your brand, customers, and employees with activities, incident management, recall management, and real-time reporting
- PartnerX1 - Approve, onboard, and continuously manage suppliers with the activities, documents, and reporting you need to ensure quality & safety
- QualityX1 - Control quality more efficiently with product specifications, activities, monitoring & testing, and real-time reporting
- SafetyX1 - Digitize policies & checklists, conduct inspections, resolve incidents, and gain insights from real-time reporting
"Following the investment we received from Morgan Stanley in 2021, we've been able to accelerate our platform and offerings to the point that we can serve any enterprise business in any high-risk or highly regulated industry," said Bert Clement, CEO at CMX1. "In the food and hospitality industries alone, we already have users in over 160 countries and support over 30 languages. The configurability and scale of our X1 platform make us very well-positioned to expand our solutions to new industries while continuing to grow the capabilities of our existing clients who have been wonderful partners these past 10+ years."
About CMX1
CMX1 is trusted by global businesses in over 160 countries to power everyday excellence. Our Enterprise Quality & Risk Management (eQRM) platform gives businesses integrated, easy-to-use solutions for automating quality, risk, and compliance—so they can more quickly and consistently deliver the quality, safety, and experiences their customers can trust (and have come to expect). For over a decade, our unrivaled suite of enterprise solutions has equipped businesses with a single source of truth from the front lines to the corporate office and across the entire supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.cmx1.com.
