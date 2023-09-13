CNBC Names Halbert Hargrove a Top Financial Advisory Firm for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Halbert Hargrove ranked eighth on the 2023 list of 100 top-rated financial advisory firms in the country
LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNBC named Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with ~$3B in assets under management (AUM), one of 2023's top financial advisory firms for the fifth consecutive year. The CNBC FA 100 list recognizes wealth management firms that offer financial planning and wealth management service to their clients, and Halbert Hargrove placed eighth on the list for the second consecutive year.
"The foundation of all our efforts lie within our dedicated team and their unwavering commitment to our clients," stated JC Abusaid, CEO of Halbert Hargrove. "Earning consistent recognition from CNBC is incredibly humbling, and each member of the organization plays a critical role in our success."
The rankings of the fifth annual FA list are based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and discretionary and total AUM. This list gives investors access to firms who are committed to high standards.
"We're dedicated to helping our clients achieve their financial goals and lead enriched lives. Fearless conversations with clients enable us to provide the best possible guidance for them," said Cecilia Williams, Halbert Hargrove, COO and CCO. "We are so proud to be recognized by CNBC for the fifth year in a row."
Earlier this year, RIA Intel named JC Abusaid a finalist for CEO of the Year, and Halbert Hargrove was named one of InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in March 2023. Halbert Hargrove was ranked seventh on the list of companies with 30-49 employees. The InvestmentNews survey was based on information submitted 10/19/22 using 2019-2021 data. For more details on Halbert Hargrove's rankings please visit https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.
Halbert Hargrove has nine offices across the country, with a total of 49 employees. In addition to its Long Beach headquarters, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Boulder and Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.
