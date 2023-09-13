CNBC Names Halbert Hargrove a Top Financial Advisory Firm for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Earning consistent recognition from CNBC is incredibly humbling, and each member of the organization plays a critical role in our success. Tweet this

The rankings of the fifth annual FA list are based on data culled from thousands of advisory firms and provided by AccuPoint Solutions. Factors included in the rankings were disclosures, years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to the total number of employees, and discretionary and total AUM. This list gives investors access to firms who are committed to high standards.

"We're dedicated to helping our clients achieve their financial goals and lead enriched lives. Fearless conversations with clients enable us to provide the best possible guidance for them," said Cecilia Williams, Halbert Hargrove, COO and CCO. "We are so proud to be recognized by CNBC for the fifth year in a row."

Earlier this year, RIA Intel named JC Abusaid a finalist for CEO of the Year, and Halbert Hargrove was named one of InvestmentNews Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in March 2023. Halbert Hargrove was ranked seventh on the list of companies with 30-49 employees. The InvestmentNews survey was based on information submitted 10/19/22 using 2019-2021 data. For more details on Halbert Hargrove's rankings please visit https://www.halberthargrove.com/industry-awards/.

Halbert Hargrove has nine offices across the country, with a total of 49 employees. In addition to its Long Beach headquarters, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Boulder and Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Halbert Hargrove, 1 5162867056, abbie@greenrosepr.com

SOURCE Halbert Hargrove