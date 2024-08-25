CNECT and TACHC Announce Exclusive GPO Partnership to Strengthen Support for Texas Community Health Centers

Community health centers in Texas will have access to enhanced group purchasing services thanks to a new partnership between CNECT and the Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC).

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNECT, a leading national group purchasing organization (GPO), will serve as TACHC's exclusive GPO partner and expand cost savings, value, and solutions for community health centers across Texas. CNECT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Center Partners of Southern California, has been serving community health centers for more than 40 years. CNECT's team of over 60 employees provides tailored supply chain solutions to enhance the financial strength of its members.

"CNECT is proud to partner with TACHC and align our efforts to support Texas community health centers in their mission to deliver exceptional care," said Sparkle Barnes, President of CNECT. "Our focus at CNECT is on enhancing supply chain resiliency, promoting supplier diversity, and providing GPO contracted solutions that drive significant savings and value to our members. This partnership will empower TACHC members to fully leverage our GPO services, equipping them with the tools needed to navigate today's complex healthcare landscape and better serve their communities."

The partnership between CNECT and TACHC will allow both organizations to leverage their strengths and offer an enhanced portfolio of contracts and services tailored to meet the unique needs of TACHC members, ultimately driving greater efficiencies and improving access to essential resources.

"We are thrilled to partner with CNECT to offer additional value to our community health centers in Texas," said Jana Eubank, Chief Executive Officer of TACHC. "This collaboration will allow us to leverage cost efficiencies while ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care. By working together, we can optimize resources, streamline operations, and ultimately improve health outcomes for the communities we serve. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality health care for all Texans."

TACHC continues to offer a variety of group purchasing programs to its members, who will now gain access to an additional 3,000 GPO contracts through CNECT, including top-tier discounts from more than 1,460 suppliers. In December 2023, CNECT was also named as the official GPO partner of NACHC Select, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).

About CNECT

CNECT is a national group purchasing organization (GPO) with more than 40 years of industry experience that provides its members access to discounts and services specifically designed to enhance their financial strength. Without compromising quality, we strive to leverage the lowest possible price on contracted services and products for our 10,000+ members. In FY23, CNECT members achieved over $166.5M in savings across a broad portfolio of over 3,000 contracts. For more information on CNECT, please visit www.cnectgpo.com.

About Texas Association of Community Health Centers

The Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) is a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality health care in Texas by supporting and advocating for community health centers (also known as federally qualified health centers, FQHCs, or health centers). TACHC is the federally designated primary care association for Texas. TACHC assists members in providing high-quality, comprehensive primary care and addressing the full spectrum of health center needs so they can focus on patient care.

About Health Center Partners (HCP)

Health Center Partners of Southern California is a regional primary care association of 16 member organizations including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Indian Health Services Organizations, both urban and sovereign, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. In 2022, HCP's members collectively served 658,020 patients, in 2.8 million patient visits, at 176 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties, with the fifth largest provider group in the region. HCP's 2023 Health Impact Report

Media Contact

Amy Bruce, CNECT, 1 619-542-4336, [email protected], www.cnectgpo.com

SOURCE CNECT