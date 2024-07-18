Cnergreen Corporation Appoints Dale Dusterhoft (Former President and CEO of Trican Well Service) to the Board of Directors

Cnergreen Corporation, a pioneering developer of advanced foam technologies for CO2 enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) and storage applications, proudly announces the appointment of Dale Dusterhoft to its Board of Directors.
CALGARY, AB, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cnergreen Corporation, a pioneering developer of advanced foam technologies for CO2 enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) and storage applications, proudly announces the appointment of Dale Dusterhoft to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dusterhoft brings extensive leadership experience from his tenure as President and CEO of Trican Well Service, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as Canada's largest pressure pumping service provider.
Mr. Dusterhoft currently serves as the President and CEO of Prostar Energy Services, a prominent automated service rig company with global operations in Canada and Australia. His expertise in the oil and gas industry, coupled with a robust background in mergers and acquisitions, technology integration, and international operations management, positions him strategically to guide Cnergreen through its next phase of growth and innovation.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dusterhoft stated, "I am excited to join Cnergreen's Board of Directors at this pivotal moment. The company's revolutionary ArmorFoam™ technology represents a significant advancement in CO2 EOR, offering a sustainable solution that aligns with the industry's evolving environmental goals while supporting energy security. Cnergreen's successful pilot programs with ArmorFoam™ demonstrate its potential to enhance CO2 utilization efficiency, marking a unique milestone in sustainable oil recovery technologies. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued success and scale the impact."
Cnergreen CEO Ali Telmadarreie expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Dusterhoft's appointment, noting, "Dale's deep understanding of the oil and gas sector and his proven track record in scaling businesses will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercialization efforts. His guidance will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in CO2 EOR and advance towards broader applications in the oil and gas industry."
Cnergreen's patent-pending ArmorFoam™ technology enhances CO2 EOR efficiency by stabilizing underground foams under extreme conditions, optimizing oil recovery and reducing the carbon intensity of hydrocarbon extraction. The company has conducted successful pilot programs, positioning ArmorFoam™ as one of the first commercially viable nanoparticle foam technologies for CO2 EOR and storage applications.
For more information about Cnergreen and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.cnergreen.ca.
About Cnergreen Corporation
Cnergreen Corporation is a Calgary-based advanced materials startup specializing in nanoparticle-based foam technologies for hydrocarbon production while reducing carbon intensity. The company's proprietary ™ArmorFoam technology enables sustainable CO2 EOR and storage solutions, contributing to economic viability and environmental stewardship in the energy sector.
Media Contact:
Name: Ali Telmadarreie
Title: CEO
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Cnergreen Corporation
