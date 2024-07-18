Cnergreen Corporation Appoints Dale Dusterhoft (Former President and CEO of Trican Well Service) to the Board of Directors

Cnergreen's ArmorFoam™ technology marks a significant milestone in enhanced oil recovery via improving CO2 utilization, offering a game-changing solution for the industry. Post this

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dusterhoft stated, "I am excited to join Cnergreen's Board of Directors at this pivotal moment. The company's revolutionary ArmorFoam™ technology represents a significant advancement in CO2 EOR, offering a sustainable solution that aligns with the industry's evolving environmental goals while supporting energy security. Cnergreen's successful pilot programs with ArmorFoam™ demonstrate its potential to enhance CO2 utilization efficiency, marking a unique milestone in sustainable oil recovery technologies. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued success and scale the impact."

Cnergreen CEO Ali Telmadarreie expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Dusterhoft's appointment, noting, "Dale's deep understanding of the oil and gas sector and his proven track record in scaling businesses will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercialization efforts. His guidance will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in CO2 EOR and advance towards broader applications in the oil and gas industry."

Cnergreen's patent-pending ArmorFoam™ technology enhances CO2 EOR efficiency by stabilizing underground foams under extreme conditions, optimizing oil recovery and reducing the carbon intensity of hydrocarbon extraction. The company has conducted successful pilot programs, positioning ArmorFoam™ as one of the first commercially viable nanoparticle foam technologies for CO2 EOR and storage applications.

About Cnergreen Corporation

Cnergreen Corporation is a Calgary-based advanced materials startup specializing in nanoparticle-based foam technologies for hydrocarbon production while reducing carbon intensity. The company's proprietary ™ArmorFoam technology enables sustainable CO2 EOR and storage solutions, contributing to economic viability and environmental stewardship in the energy sector.

