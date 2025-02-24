CNERGREEN now part of Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program

Chevron's interest underscores the industry's desire to increase efficiency while reducing emissions. This aligns with our mission to drive innovation in hydrocarbon extraction and CO₂ storage, Ali Telmadarreie, CEO of Cnergreen. Post this

The participation aims to help Cnergreen advance its cutting-edge ArmorFoam™ technology for underground applications. ArmorFoam™ enables underground foams to remain stable for months at high pressures, temperatures, and salinities. Increased foam stability can help improve the efficiency of many processes, including CO ₂ Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO ₂ EOR), CO₂ storage, unconventional EOR, and waterflood oil recovery.

"Chevron Technology Ventures' support is a tremendous opportunity for Cnergreen. Chevron's interest underscores the industry's desire to increase efficiency while reducing emissions. This aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in hydrocarbon extraction and CO ₂ storage," said Ali Telmadarreie, CEO of Cnergreen Corporation.

Cnergreen's patent-pending ArmorFoam™ technology enhances CO ₂ EOR efficiency by stabilizing underground foams under extreme conditions, optimizing oil recovery and reducing the carbon intensity of hydrocarbon extraction. The Company has conducted several successful pilot programs, positioning ArmorFoam™ as one of the first commercially viable nanoparticle foam technologies for Gas/CO ₂ EOR and storage applications.

About Cnergreen

Cnergreen is a pioneering developer of advanced foam technologies for underground applications. Cnergreen's vision is to produce hydrocarbons at the lowest possible carbon intensity using its innovative nanoparticle-based foams, which have superior stability and tunability for all reservoirs and applications. https://www.cnergreen.ca/

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures ("CTV") pursues externally developed early-stage technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures

Media Contact

Ali Telmadarreie, Cnergreen Corporation, [email protected], https://www.cnergreen.ca/

SOURCE Cnergreen Corporation