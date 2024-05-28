CNI College Celebrates 30 Years in Healthcare Education

CNI College Marks Three Decades of Dedication to Education and Professional Development in Healthcare

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College is celebrating 30 years! This milestone marks three decades of dedication to education and the professional development of students in the healthcare field. In 1994, James Buffington, the CEO and President, and Colleen Buffington, the CFO and COO, opened CNI College. The college has flourished, ensuring the intellectual, social, and professional development of a diverse student population committed to the community and graduate successful employment in the healthcare field.

Today, with specialized training and over 1000 students enrolled, programs include Master of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN-to-BSN, Vocational Nursing, AOS Magnetic Resonance in Nursing, and AOS Surgical Technology. OC Register readers voted CNI College the #1 Best Nursing College in OC in 2022 and 2023.

CNI College has seen numerous successes and transformations over these years, and its impact is well-established, including:

Educational Excellence: CNI College has provided high-quality education and training in various healthcare disciplines, preparing students for successful careers in nursing, surgical technology, MRI technology, and more.

Community Engagement: The college has played an essential role in the local community by educating future healthcare professionals and participating in community health initiatives and partnerships, with a foundational mission of serving the community.

Alumni Success: Graduates of CNI College have gone on to achieve great things in their respective fields, making a difference in patient care and the healthcare industry.

Innovation and Growth: Celebrating 30 years also speaks to the college's ability to adapt and grow, incorporating new technologies and methodologies to stay at the forefront of healthcare education.

With our students, alumni, faculty, and staff, CNI recognizes this anniversary is a time to celebrate past achievements and look forward to future opportunities and advancements.

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

Media Contact

Patrick O'Hara, CNI College, 1 714-437-9697, [email protected], https://cnicollege.edu/

SOURCE CNI College