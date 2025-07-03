CNI College Expands Santa Ana Campus to Meet Increasing Healthcare Education Demand

Expanded facilities will enhance hands-on training and workforce readiness for future healthcare professionals.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College, a leading provider of nursing and allied health education in Orange County, has expanded its Santa Ana campus with the lease of an additional 20,839 square feet at Pacific Center. The expansion brings the campus total to nearly 73,000 square feet, allowing CNI to further its mission of preparing students for rewarding healthcare careers. This growth reflects the increasing demand for CNI's accredited programs, which include the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. The additional space will improve CNI's ability to deliver hands-on, real-world training through cutting-edge labs and classroom environments.

"We are proud to deepen our investment in the Santa Ana community and expand access to high-quality healthcare education," said Colleen Buffington, Co-Owner and Founder of CNI College. "This new space will empower us to serve more students and continue building a strong, career-ready healthcare workforce."

Located at 1610 East St. Andrew Place, Pacific Center is a premier two-building, 390,600 sq. ft. Class A office campus just minutes from the I-5 and I-405, and only 15 minutes from John Wayne Airport.

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field.

The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

