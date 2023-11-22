CNI College Founders Honored as Orange County Influencers for Good

Institute for Community Impact Recognizes James and Colleen Buffington as Pillars of the Community in Healthcare

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James and Colleen Buffington, Founders of CNI College, received a Community Impact Award for their contributions to healthcare education. The 8th Annual OC Influencers for Good Award was given by The Institute for Community Impact, a program of Passkeys Foundation, and presented by Golden State Foods and Segerstrom Center for the Arts. CNI offers professional career training in nursing and health science fields, including a Vocational Nursing BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN-to-BSN Completion Program, and Master of Science in Nursing.

James Buffington, the CEO and President, and Colleen Buffington, the CFO and COO, established their first college in 1982 in Orange and later expanded to Anaheim Hills, and Santa Ana. In 1994 they opened CNI College, which has flourished, ensuring the intellectual, social, and professional development of a diverse student population committed to the community and graduate successful employment in the healthcare field. James and Colleen have served on distinguished educational boards and have made significant contributions to our community with student success being most important.

"We are honored to receive this distinguished award," said Colleen Buffington. "Jim and I have dedicated our lives to advancing healthcare education in Orange County, with service to our local community as a foundation of our mission. Thank you to the Institute for Community Impact for this recognition; we are honored to be celebrated along with the other recipients. Congratulations to all those who were selected."

About James and Colleen Buffington

The Buffington's have enlarged their vision by expanding their location in Santa Ana with their 53,000 sq ft of State-of-the-Art facility including VR and AI technology training with the intention of advancing the students and educating them into the workforce of tomorrow.

CNI College serves the community as a vital source of education for those who must work and go to college. They are given an option to become a college graduate and licensed healthcare professional.

Today, the specialized training where more than 1000 students are enrolled in programs include Master of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN-to-BSN, Vocational Nursing, AOS Magnetic Resonance in Nursing, AOS Surgical Technology. CNI College has been voted by OC Register as the #1 Best Nursing College in OC for the years 2022 and 2023.

Buffington's philanthropic mission is to promote and provide excellence at every opportunity. They have served and chaired numerous boards and organizations including DSABA, PIC, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, Career Education Colleges and Universities, American Heart Association, Forever Footprints, CAPPS.

They continued to mentor students through employment assistant programs at more than 40 hospitals and collaborate with employers to fulfill their needs and fill current vacancies. The initiatives range from fundraising and volunteering throughout OC American Heart Association, OC Heart Walk, OC Ronald McDonald House, OC Mission, Operation Gratitude Month, Coastal Cleanup Bay, Patriots and Paws. They also honor all nurses yearly with over 5000 lunches delivered to the hospitals.

Colleen is an active member of her community and has received CAPPS 2009 Hall of Fame STAR Award; has been recognized in OC for distinguished honors including: "2020 Woman of Distinction" by Senator Thomas J. Umber – 34th Senate District of California, and by OC Board of Supervisors and California State Assemblyman Tyler Diep of the 72nd District; "2020 Difference Maker Award Large Business Leader" from the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce.

James served on ABHES as a commissioner Financial Review Committee; member of CAPPS since the early 80's and has served as past president, board, and committee member; received CAPPS 2019 Hall of Fame STAR Award.

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

