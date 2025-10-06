CNI College Named #1 Nursing School in Orange County for the fourth consecutive year in the 32nd Annual OC Register People's Choice Awards

CNI College Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year as Best Nursing School

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College has once again been voted #1 Nursing School in Orange County in the Orange County Register's 32nd Annual Best of Orange County People's Choice Awards — marking the fourth consecutive year the college has earned this prestigious recognition.

"Being named the #1 Nursing School for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor," said Colleen Buffington, co-owner of CNI College. "Year after year, CNI College continues to set the gold standard for nursing education — not just here in Orange County, but across Southern California. Our students, faculty, and alumni inspire us every day to provide the very best education, hands-on clinical training, and career support so our graduates are ready to lead with skill and compassion."

The OC Register's Best of Orange County People's Choice Awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of industries. CNI College's continued recognition reflects its strong reputation for producing highly skilled, job-ready nurses who go on to serve in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations throughout Southern California.

With a curriculum centered on real-world clinical experience, small class sizes, and individualized support, CNI College has become a trusted path for aspiring nurses seeking a top-tier education. The CNI College campus offers state-of-the-art facilities designed to mirror a real hospital environment and immerse students in hands-on learning. Its 52,000-square-foot instructional space is equipped with cutting-edge resources including Z Space — an interactive augmented reality platform for exploring 3D anatomy — the Anatomage Table for advanced visualization, and fully equipped simulation labs for real-world practice. These innovative tools position CNI College as a leader in advanced medical education and health sciences across the region.

For more information about CNI College's award-winning Nursing Program, visit www.cnicollege.edu

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

Media Contact

Patrick O'Hara, CNI College, 1 714-437-9697, [email protected], www.cnicollege.edu

SOURCE CNI College