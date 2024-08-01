CNI College Nursing Program Achieves Remarkable 100% Pass Rate on NCLEX-RN Exam

The NCLEX is the world's premier licensure exam

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College proudly announces that its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has achieved an outstanding 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam for the 4th quarter of 2024, as reported by The California Board of Registered Nursing.

The NCLEX-RN exam, administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, is a crucial milestone for nursing graduates seeking licensure to practice as registered nurses. This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and commitment of both students and faculty within the CNI College Nursing program.

"Our 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam is a testament to the exceptional quality of education and rigorous preparation provided by our program," said Annabelle Velasco, DNP, MSN, RN, Dean of Nursing at CNI College. "We are immensely proud of our graduates' accomplishment and grateful for the hard work and support of our faculty and staff."

The CNI College Nursing program is renowned for its comprehensive curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and hands-on clinical training that prepares students to excel in their nursing careers. This achievement further solidifies its reputation as a leader in nursing education in Southern California.

"We congratulate our graduates on this significant milestone and their future contributions to the healthcare profession," added Ms. Velasco. "Their success reflects the dedication and excellence that define our institution."

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

