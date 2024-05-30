CNI College Receives Ten-Year Accreditation from Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

CNI College's Baccalaureate Degree Program in Nursing Receives 10-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College is proud to announce that its baccalaureate degree program in nursing has been granted a full 10-year accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), extending through June 30, 2034. This accreditation is effective as of October 16, 2023, following the program's recent comprehensive on-site evaluation conducted by CCNE.

The CCNE Board of Commissioners reviewed the program using the CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Baccalaureate and Graduate Nursing Programs. The board determined that CNI College's nursing program substantially complies with all four accreditation standards, affirming the program's quality and commitment to excellence in nursing education. The standards for accreditation are:

I. Program Quality: Mission and Governance

II. Program Quality: Institutional Commitment and Resources

III. Program Quality: Curriculum and Teaching-Learning Practices

IV. Program Effectiveness: Assessment and Achievement of Program Outcomes

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from CCNE," said Colleen Buffington, CFO and COO of CNI College. "This accreditation underscores our dedication to providing high-quality nursing education and preparing our students for successful careers in healthcare. We look forward to continuing our efforts in fostering program improvement and maintaining the highest standards in nursing education."

The accreditation process and the self-study have provided valuable insights that will guide the continued growth and enhancement of the nursing program. CNI College is committed to maintaining and exceeding the standards set forth by CCNE, ensuring that its graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the nursing profession.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at CNI College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

Media Contact

Patrick O'Hara, CNI College, 1 714-437-9697, [email protected], https://cnicollege.edu/

SOURCE CNI College