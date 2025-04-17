CNI College Welcomed Former Congressman and Education Leader Dr. Jason Altmire for a Special Campus Visit

CECU President Highlights CNI College as a Model for Excellence in Allied Health and Nursing Education

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, April 7, CNI College was honored to host Dr. Jason Altmire, President and CEO of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), for a special visit to the Santa Ana campus. Dr. Altmire, a former three-term U.S. Congressman and national leader in healthcare and postsecondary education, engaged with students, faculty, and campus leadership to champion career education nationwide.

Dr. Altmire toured CNI's cutting-edge facilities and participated in discussions with nursing and allied health program students. He also met with the college's executive leadership team, including longtime sector leaders Jim and Colleen Buffington, to learn more about CNI's mission and impact in the Southern California region.

Highlighting Career-Focused Education in Action

CNI College's programs in nursing and allied health are designed to provide hands-on, real-world training that prepares students to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Dr. Altmire's visit celebrated the vital role institutions like CNI play in advancing career readiness and creating opportunities for upward mobility.

"We were thrilled to welcome Dr. Altmire to our campus," said Colleen Buffington, co-owner of CNI College Founder. "His experience and vision align perfectly with our commitment to excellence in healthcare education and student success."

The visit was part of CECU's "On the Move" initiative, spotlighting institutions that exemplify innovation and leadership in the career education sector.

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

