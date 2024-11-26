CNN's Laura Coates and Comfort Cases Unite for "Coats for a Cause" Coat Drive to Support Youth in Foster Care

I am so proud of the communities across this nation for coming together to wrap their arms around these incredible kids who need to know they are loved." - CNN's Laura Coates Post this

"I am so overjoyed to have been able to partner with such an amazing organization like Comfort Cases to touch the lives of our young people in this way," said CNN's Laura Coates. "As a mother, I am so proud of the communities across this nation for coming together to wrap their arms around these incredible kids who need to know they are loved. I cannot wait for us to continue this tradition for years to come."

The collected coats were presented to the following partner organizations for distribution to youth in foster care:

National Center for Children and Families ( Bethesda, MD )

) DC Child and Family Services Agency ( Washington, DC )

) Fairfax County Department of Human Services ( Fairfax, VA )

Donation boxes were placed at strategic locations throughout the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area, enabling community members to participate in this impactful effort. Elevance Health and its affiliated health plans, amplified the initiative's success by matching donations, contributing up to 300 additional coats, and significantly increasing the total number of donations.

"Elevance Health, through its affiliated health plans, has a long-standing commitment to supporting foster care communities nationwide in partnership with Comfort Cases, and we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to make a life-changing impact in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia – this time through the 'Coats for a Cause' initiative," said Adrian Jordan, President of Amerigroup D.C. "As the president of Elevance Health's affiliated health plan in D.C., and as a D.C. native, I am particularly pleased that this effort is making a significant impact in my own hometown. Initiatives like this demonstrate our commitment to improving the lives of our most vulnerable residents, especially our local youth in foster care who deserve and need our support."

"What amazing partners we had in this effort," exclaimed Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases. "Only through the generosity of the local community, our corporate partners, and of course, our good friend Laura Coates, are we able to provide for those who might otherwise go without. It truly warms my heart to see what we can accomplish when we unite our minds and spirits toward doing good."

While the coat drive officially concludes this week, there are still opportunities for individuals and organizations to contribute. Donations can be made online by visiting www.comfortcases.org/lauracoates or this link. Additionally, coats and other essential items can be dropped off in person at the Comfort Cases National Center, located at 9300 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information about Comfort Cases, or to get involved, please visit www.comfortcases.org or contact us via email at [email protected].

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to inspiring communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. By providing essentials packed in backpacks or duffel bags, Comfort Cases replaces the trash bags often used by children as they transition through the foster care system. For more information, please visit: www.comfortcases.org.

