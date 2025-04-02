Cnovate Solutions Launches to Help Startups Accelerate Growth on Microsoft Azure

"Our job is to remove those barriers—whether it's migrating to Azure, optimizing cloud infrastructure, or getting listed on the Microsoft Marketplace—so startups can focus on building innovative products and driving revenue." — Paul Chawla, CEO of Cnovate Post this

Cnovate's partnership with Microsoft Azure provides startups with a structured and accelerated cloud adoption path. By leveraging Azure's AI, automation, and security capabilities, Cnovate enables startups to build enterprise-ready solutions while tapping into Microsoft's funding programs, co-sell initiatives, and enterprise customer access through the Azure Marketplace.

One of Cnovate's key strengths is helping startups realize the commercial value of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To this end, Cnovate has formed a strategic partnership with WeTransact.io, a global leader in Marketplace enablement. This partnership offers startups end-to-end support to get listed on the Azure Marketplace—a critical step for expanding their customer base and simplifying procurement for enterprise buyers. Together, Cnovate and WeTransact.io provide a seamless onboarding experience that increases visibility and drives revenue through Microsoft's global ecosystem.

"At WeTransact.io, we are committed to empowering startups by simplifying their journey to the Azure Marketplace. Partnering with Cnovate allows us to provide startups with a comprehensive end-to-end experience — from seamless cloud migration to accelerated go-to-market execution. Together, we're helping innovators unlock enterprise sales channels, scale faster, and maximize their presence within the Microsoft ecosystem. We're thrilled to collaborate with Cnovate Solutions and support the growth of the next generation of cloud-powered startups," said Alexandre Pascal, Managing Director Americas & Partner, WeTransact.io.

Paul Chawla, Founder and CEO of Cnovate Solutions Inc., brings over two decades of leadership in scaling high-performing professional services organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Optimus Information, a preferred Microsoft Azure partner, where he helped drive growth through strategic cloud initiatives spanning data, AI, and application modernization. Known for building trusted partnerships across Microsoft and the broader tech ecosystem, Paul combines deep experience in go-to-market strategy, partner engagement, and digital transformation. His proven track record working with startups, ISVs, and enterprise clients positions him to lead Cnovate's mission to help startups thrive on Azure.

"At Cnovate, we understand the technical and commercial barriers that slow startups down," said Paul Chawla, CEO of Cnovate. "Our job is to remove those barriers—whether it's migrating to Azure, optimizing cloud infrastructure, or getting listed on the Microsoft Marketplace—so startups can focus on building innovative products and driving revenue. With Microsoft and WeTransact.io, we offer a clear, proven path to scale and enterprise success."

About Cnovate Solutions Inc.

Cnovate is an Azure-exclusive consulting firm dedicated to helping digital startups and ISVs migrate, innovate, and scale on Microsoft Azure. With deep expertise in Azure infrastructure, AI-driven automation, and Microsoft's GTM programs, Cnovate accelerates time-to-market and unlocks enterprise sales opportunities. Through a strategic partnership with WeTransact.io, Cnovate also enables seamless Azure Marketplace onboarding support—helping startups expand their reach and maximize revenue within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Nicole de Mocskonyi, Cnovate Solutions Inc., 1 5122289053, [email protected], https://cnovate.io

