CNP Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Druva for Enhanced Data Resilience Solutions

Our partnership with Druva marks a significant milestone in CNP's journey to extend SaaS solutions offerings to our customers. Druva represents the addition of an award-winning, mature SaaS solution to our data protection portfolio," Mark Arnold, CNP Technologies Director of Business Development.

Druva's cloud-native platform provides a unified approach to data backup, disaster recovery, and archiving across endpoints, data centers, and cloud environments. By leveraging Druva's innovative technology, CNP Technologies can offer its clients automated data protection, simplified management, and improved visibility into their data assets.

"The combination of a fully managed, highly secure, cloud backup solution that can protect M365, endpoints (desktop/laptops), and data center workloads while reducing risk, cost, and complexity aligns perfectly with CNP's strategy for mission-critical IT and Unified Communications solutions for the evolving business landscape," said Mark Arnold, Director of Business Development at CNP Technologies.

"Our Partner+ Program is an important step in our commitment to nurturing and strengthening our partner ecosystem, as well as empowering partners in differentiating and winning more business with the industry's only at-scale SaaS data backup and recovery solution," said Mike Houghton, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Druva. "Through the Partner+ Program, we hope to foster a more collaborative ecosystem where partners can thrive while ensuring mutual business success and customer satisfaction."

About CNP Technologies

CNP Technologies offers a range of services, including Unified Communications, Network Integration, and Cloud Services, to clients across the Southeast. Focused on delivering top-notch solutions, CNP offers an impressive range of services, including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup and disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and ongoing support.

With over 200 years of combined experience in information technology, CNP's team of engineers consistently maintains their knowledge by partnering with leading technology firms and undergoing continuous training.

An industry-leading Mitel (previously Shoretel) Partner, CNP also provides high-quality on-site and remote support services while providing a reliable technology infrastructure to support voice and information system needs.

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data, and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry's first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs and deliver data protection and recovery via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including more than 70 of the Fortune 500, to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to the cloud. For more information on Druva, visit http://www.druva.com.

