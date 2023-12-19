CNP Technologies, LLC Partners with Local Nonprofit, Families Forward Charlotte, to Provide a Memorable Christmas for a Family in Need

"I have never been so proud to be a part of an organization that comes together to give back to the community. Our whole team banded together to make sure every child on our list was covered." - Madison Justice, CNP business analyst. Post this

"Our families commit to be in the program from 1 to 2 years, said Executive Director Carrie Christian. "We work to remove all barriers towards our families' economic stability by helping them learn about financial resources, parenting skills, mental health, and setting boundaries."

"That's really what we're all about, taking an individualized approach to help each person," added Christian.

This year, the organization has worked with over 75 families and hopes to reach 100 at the end of the fiscal year.

One program Families Forward Charlotte offers participants is a holiday present sponsorship, allowing each family member the opportunity to create a Christmas wish list. Donors can gift each family member clothing necessities or one small and large item. Often, this is the only opportunity the families have to receive holiday gifts.

CNP was carefully matched with a local family of seven, a mother and six children ages 7-17, hoping to provide some holiday cheer. Employees worked together to gift a holiday package that fulfilled each family member's wish list.

Not only was every wish list item included, CNP also ensured the family could experience the true magic of the season with a fully decorated Christmas tree and a delicious meal for Christmas Day.

Amy Portis, CNP human resources manager, expressed the company's commitment to giving back to the Charlotte community.

"With the challenges faced by many in our community, our employees wanted to make a meaningful impact by adopting a local family for the holiday season. We believe in the power of community and the importance of coming together, especially during this time. Sponsoring a local family in need is a small yet heartfelt way for us to give back and share the joy of Christmas, and we hope our contribution brings smiles to the faces of our sponsored family."

CNP business analyst Madison Justice echoed the sentiments.

"I have been at CNP for almost seven years, and while we have done a few things for charity over the years, this has been the most impactful," said Justice.

