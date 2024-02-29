CNP Technologies Named GoTo Top Gold Partner in North America, Honored for Exemplary Sales Performance in 2023

"CNP's partnership with GoTo is a testament to the power of strong relationships and an exceptional product," said Gresham Worrell, Senior Director of Sales at CNP Technologies. Post this

In addition to the award, CNP was also asked to participate in the GoTo Partner Advisory Board.

"Our partnership with GoTo is a testament to the power of strong relationships and an exceptional product. In tandem with our amazing team at GoTo, we've built a world-class practice helping businesses migrate their communications to the Cloud. We are looking forward to many future years of success together," said Gresham Worrell, Senior Director of Sales at CNP Technologies.

"Over the last year, we have been lucky enough to work with some amazing Partners as they support their customers' IT and business communications needs. We're excited to recognize their outstanding efforts in 2023, and we applaud our winners' hard work and dedication to elevating businesses with powerful solutions like GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect that make IT easy," said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo.

About CNP

CNP Technologies offers a range of services covering Unified Communications, Network Integration, and Cloud Services to clients across the Southeast. Focused on delivering top-notch solutions, CNP offers an impressive range of services, including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup and disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and ongoing support. With over 200 years of combined experience in information technology, CNP's team of engineers consistently maintains their knowledge by partnering with leading technology firms and undergoing continuous training.

An industry-leading Mitel (previously Shoretel) Partner, CNP also provides high-quality on-site and remote support services while providing a reliable technology infrastructure to support voice and information system needs. For more information, visit http://www.cnp.net.

About GoTo

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo's portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and more, powers nearly 800K customers' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what's most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections, and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company's physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact

Maegen Becker, CNP Technologies, (704) 927-6600, [email protected], www.cnp.net

LinkedIn

SOURCE CNP Technologies