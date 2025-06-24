CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture Patient Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, learn about the challenges that hinder traditional endpoint measurement in CNS clinical trials and how digital solutions address these limitations. The featured speaker will share practical applications, such as using wearable sensors in Alzheimer’s disease trials.
TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than one in three people worldwide are affected by neurological conditions, driving a high demand for new treatments. But many central nervous system (CNS) trials rely on endpoints that provide only a glimpse into what patients truly experience, potentially limiting insights and delaying the development of CNS therapies. Combining insights gained from electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) with sensors and wearable devices, will reveal subtle cognitive, physiological, and physical changes long before traditional endpoints detect them.
By examining a use case in Alzheimer’s disease, this webinar will explore how validated digital endpoints can enhance trial efficiency, improve patient experience, and accelerate regulatory acceptance.
Join Melissa Ceruolo, VP Engineering & Biomarker Analytics, and Brett Meyer Senior Data Scientist from Medidata Solutions, for the live webinar on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture Patient Data.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
