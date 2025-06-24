CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture Patient Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By examining a use case in Alzheimer's disease, this webinar will explore how validated digital endpoints can enhance trial efficiency, improve patient experience, and accelerate regulatory acceptance. Post this

Join Melissa Ceruolo, VP Engineering & Biomarker Analytics, and Brett Meyer Senior Data Scientist from Medidata Solutions, for the live webinar on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit CNS Trials with Sensors to Capture Patient Data.

