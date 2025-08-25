CNX Resources and Evolution Well Services Extend Partnership for 32 Months, Marking a Decade of Collaboration

The Evolution team is excited to continue executing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations alongside the CNX team for the years to come Post this

Record-Setting Performance: Surpassing 500+ pumping hours per month in high-pressure Deep Utica development.

Safety Leadership: Maintaining a 0.00 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) over the past 18 months.

Environmental Stewardship: Pioneering radical transparency in emissions reporting while introducing 100% natural gas burning equipment to Appalachia

Tangible, Impactful, and Local Community Engagement: Partnering beyond the wellsite to advance the mission of Appalachian charities including the CNX Mentorship Academy.

"Partnership is a word often used in our industry, but this decade-long collaboration with CNX truly defines it," said Steven W. Anderson, President and CEO of Evolution Well Services. "CNX introduced our electric frac technology to the basin in 2019, and the Evolution team is excited to continue executing safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible operations alongside the CNX team for the years to come."

CNX Chief Operating Officer Nav Behl commented, "We are proud of our legacy of innovation and ongoing efforts to advance the state-of-the-art when it comes to community collaboration and sustainable operations. Being the first mover on electric frac in the region and our long-standing partnership with Evolution helped push the envelope on the efficiency frontier and contributed to CNX being the lowest cost operator in the Appalachian Basin. With the safety, environmental, and efficiency benefits of electric frac clearly demonstrated, we are pleased to enter another long-term contract as we work together to continue to prioritize Appalachia first."

With this contract renewal, Evolution Well Services and CNX Resources reaffirm their commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence—building on a decade of shared achievements and looking toward the future of responsible energy development in Appalachia.

About Evolution Well Services

Evolution Well Services is the pioneer of electric hydraulic fracturing, offering patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and field gas conditioning services that deliver innovative, efficient, and lower-carbon hydraulic fracturing solutions to the oil and gas industry. For more information about Evolution Well Services and its electric fracturing solutions, please visit www.evolutionws.com.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 161-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2024, CNX had 8.54 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

