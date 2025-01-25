CNY Women's Summit Expands in 2025, Elevating Women Leaders Like Never Before

"I truly believe that for business professionals, this summit sets you up for the entire year." Post this

Dynamic Panels: Hear from nationally recognized speakers and local leaders sharing actionable insights and inspiration.

Engaging Workshops: Hands-on sessions to tackle critical business challenges, from branding and marketing to leadership development and financial planning.

Networking Opportunities: Build meaningful relationships during themed breakout sessions with like-minded professionals and women leaders.

Why This Summit is a Must-Attend

For women entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders, this summit offers the tools, resources, and connections that are needed for a thriving career.

"Over the past few years, I've attended similar conferences, drawing inspiration from each experience to create an event that gives the women of Central New York access to the kind of opportunities they'd typically have to travel to New York or LA for. At the same time, this event serves as a powerful platform to spotlight and celebrate the achievements of women leaders in our region.This year, we're taking it to the next level to make an even bigger impact." – Alex Canavan, Founder of the CNY Women's Network

What Past Attendees Say:

"Everyone seemed so excited to connect, which took all of my nervousness out of networking. I'm already discussing collaborations with connections made at the summit!"- Julia Freeman, Marketing Coordinator, Advance Media.

"I truly believe that for business professionals, this summit sets you up for the entire year." - Brianna Macri, Executive Assistant & Event Planner, Cuse Events by Bri.

More Events, More Impact

The 2025 CNY Women's Summit isn't just a one-day event—it's a full weekend celebration of women in business. The inaugural CNY Women's Market on Saturday, March 8 (International Women's Day) will provide a dedicated platform for women-owned businesses in the consumer goods and products space. Hosted at The Marriott Syracuse Downtown from 10 AM to 4 PM, this free event invites the entire community to shop, support, and celebrate women entrepreneurs in Central New York.

Learn more: https://www.cnywomensnetwork.com/market

Join Us and Be Part of the Movement

Secure your spot at the largest gathering of women leaders in Central New York. Tickets are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Register for the 2025 CNY Women's Summit: https://lu.ma/66xk101m

For more details, visit: https://www.cnywomensnetwork.com/summit.

About the Central New York Women's Network (CNYWN)

The CNY Women's Network is an emerging media company dedicated to connecting, promoting, and empowering business professionals across Central New York. Through their high-impact events, media services, and podcast, CNYWN provides a platform for women leaders to be seen, celebrated, and supported.

