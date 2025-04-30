Co-founded by entrepreneur with PayPal exit, Field Materials raises $10.5M to automate construction procurement with AI

Field Materials, which develops an AI platform for material and equipment procurement in construction, has raised $10.5M in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to nearly $19M.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Field Materials, which develops an AI platform for material and equipment procurement in construction, has raised $10.5M in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to nearly $19M.

The oversubscribed round was led by Navitas Capital with participation from Blumberg Capital, DivcoWest Ventures, S16vc, and Superseed Ventures.

Construction materials and equipment rentals make up a $600B market in the US, yet the industry still relies on phone calls, emails, and manual data entry. Field Materials's AI is built to solve this problem.

Using proprietary large language models, Field Materials reads vendor quotes, delivery slips, and invoices. AI reads all the materials, units, and quantities and automatically enters the data into nine major construction accounting systems. This reduces purchase order and invoice processing time by 90%, improves margins, and helps construction companies get volume pricing.

The startup's customers include some of the largest US contractors such as Swinerton, Teichert, and Big-D, who manage more than 4,500 construction projects using Field Materials.

"Construction companies, big and small, shared with us how much they need our product, especially now with tariffs impacting prices of materials and equipment," says Field Materials co-founder and CEO Eldar Sadikov, who sold his previous company, AI startup for retailers Jetlore, to PayPal in 2018.

With the fresh funding, Field Materials plans to double its team and triple its revenue in 2025. "The capital raised in this Series A round will accelerate the delivery of AI capabilities the industry needs," Sadikov says. "In other words, it will help us meet the growing demand."

Launched less than 2 years ago, the startup is already processing over $360M in material and equipment purchases annually from more than 8,000 vendors. It supports customers across 27 US states and nine construction trades.

Sadikov co-founded Field Materials with Victor Gane, another serial entrepreneur, in 2022. Both co-founders met at Stanford, where Sadikov was pursuing a PhD in AI and Gane was pursuing a PhD in civil engineering.

The co-founders' expertise helped them build Field Materials as an AI-native product, which is easy to adopt and doesn't require much training. Customers include commercial and civil general contractors, multi-family builders, and subcontractors in HVAC, plumbing, concrete, masonry, insulation, and other trades.

"AI is a major disruptor that will replace many human services with software. AI agents will automate many of the routine tasks in construction that are still done manually today," says Travis Putnam, managing partner at Navitas Capital. "Field Materials is a prime example of this shift."

