Co-Founder James Riley Elevated to Chief Executive Officer of itopia

Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Jon Lieberman stated, "James Riley's elevation is a strategic move that reaffirms the Board's commitment to the company's original mission and accelerates our growth trajectory."

"K-12 technology must do more than power devices. It must bridge the gap between today's classrooms and tomorrow's careers," said Riley. "As learning, like the modern workforce, is rapidly moving to the browser, we are committed to a dual mission: modernizing access to high-performance tools for CTE and AI, while simultaneously securing that environment. We are ensuring that the 'classroom of the future' is not only innovative but safe for every student."

Modernizing Labs for an AI-Driven World

Districts today face immense pressure to replace aging physical labs with cloud-based solutions that can support heavy-duty software for engineering, media, and computer science programs. itopia's platform enables this transition, reducing hardware dependency and saving significant budget while providing equitable access to industry-based software such as Autodesk, Adobe Creative Cloud and Unity.

Securing the Browser-Based Classroom

As districts modernize, the browser has effectively become the new operating system for education. Recognizing that traditional network and device security is no longer sufficient, itopia is expanding its platform to include SecureClass, a browser-native security solution. This strategic addition allows districts to safely adopt AI tools and protect student data without hindering the flexible access that modern learning requires.

Industry Leaders Rally Behind the Vision

Riley's appointment has drawn strong support from key partners and customers who view his leadership as vital for the industry's next phase. "James has become a nationally respected leader in K–12 modernization," said Tony Vitale, VP K12 CDW. "CDW has partnered closely with itopia on some of the largest districts in the US, helping schools improve student access and teacher readiness through secure, reliable technology. itopia plays a critical role in the Chrome ecosystem, and James is the right leader to accelerate this work for districts across the country."

"As a district technology leader, I look for partners who truly understand the operational realities schools face," said Michael Steinberg, Assistant Director of Technology of Burnt Hills-Balston Lake Central School District. "James listens to districts and builds accordingly, designing solutions that are scalable, secure, and realistic for K-12 environments. His leadership has consistently been grounded in what actually works for school systems, and his appointment as CEO positions itopia to deliver even greater impact for educators and students."

Jon Lieberman, itopia's Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, added, "James is a visionary leader who has been instrumental in building itopia into the market force it is today. The Board is energized by the potential for explosive growth under his command. His deep understanding of the education landscape makes him the perfect CEO to lead itopia into this next era of innovation".

About itopia

itopia is the leading K-12 Lab & Learning Modernization company, empowering districts to deliver secure, real-time access to learning tools across physical labs, cloud environments, and hybrid models. Serving school systems representing millions of U.S. K-12 enrollment, itopia helps educators improve student outcomes, reduce hardware costs, and prepare learners for careers in an AI-driven workforce. For more information, visit www.itopia.com.

