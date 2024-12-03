Co-founder of NAHREP, Gary Acosta, and Media Powerhouse Nely Galan Unveil Transformative Event Platform for Latino Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Visionaries

"We're not just creating an event; we're creating a marketplace and a platform that empowers Latino intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs and paves the way for generational wealth," said Gary Acosta. Post this

"We're not just creating an event; we're creating a marketplace and a platform that empowers Latino intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs and paves the way for generational wealth," said Acosta. "This partnership with Nely Galan and Galan Entertainment represents our commitment to providing attendees with elite content and opportunities for business connections and wealth-building strategies. Through our partnership with Nely Galan and Galan Entertainment, we're committed to world-class business connections and wealth-building strategies. And we're building inclusive bridges with African American, Asian, and South Asian communities to amplify our shared prosperity."

A POWERHOUSE PARTNERSHIP

Nely Galan, often heralded as a pioneer in media and business, brings her vast expertise and passion for elevating Latino voices. As the author of "Self Made", a New York Times bestseller, and a former Telemundo executive, Galan has inspired millions with her insights on the mindset of wealth creation, self-empowerment, and family legacy. Her vision will be pivotal in making this event the ultimate experience for breaking barriers and building futures.

"The Latino community holds untapped power—not just as consumers but as voters, creators, and entrepreneurs," said Galan. "We have often been underestimated. It is our time to use our power to build wealth unapologetically. Together, we are creating a premier platform for Latino success. One that celebrates our culture by equipping attendees with the resources to shatter glass ceilings, foster family legacies, and redefine wealth-building for the next generation. I also want to focus on our Latinas, the fastest-growing entrepreneurs in the country. We want to inspire the next generation of Rich Latinas."

A DYNAMIC AND DIVERSE EXPERIENCE

This one-of-a-kind event will feature specialized content tracks from NAHREP, the National Hispanic Construction Alliance (NHCA), the Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP), and the Association for the Advancement of Latinos in Sports (AVANCE Sports), with more tracks to be announced soon. Each conference will offer in-depth insights into real estate careers, investing, private equity, venture capital, technology, social media, sports, and the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the camera, creating images of Latinos worldwide.

ProXimo, presented by AVANCE Global, will take place in San Diego from September 18 - 21, 2025, with an expected attendance of over 6,000 individuals from across the U.S., Spain, and Latin America. With a strong focus on wealth-building and family succession, the event will inspire and empower Latino entrepreneurs, ensuring they leave with actionable strategies to build, preserve, and pass on their wealth. The event will also include a Spanish language track geared to many immigrant entrepreneurs who have sacrificed everything to come to America, bringing innovation and an indomitable desire to succeed.

AN UNMATCHED EVENT FOR EMPOWERMENT AND OPPORTUNITY

NAHREP and Galan Entertainment are raising the bar for Latino entrepreneurs, creating a high-energy, best-in-class event where relationships are forged, deals are made, dreams are realized, and bridges are built with our African American, Asian, and South Asian communities. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur, a corporate intrapreneur, or an aspiring business owner, this platform promises to be an unmissable opportunity to accelerate success, build community, and shape a legacy that endures.

Join us in San Diego for this historic moment when the future of Latino entrepreneurship, wealth creation, and family legacy is reimagined.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2024 policy priorities here.

About Galan Entertainment

Founded in 1994 by Latina media mogul and women's empowerment advocate Nely Galan, Galan Entertainment is a trailblazing media company known for producing over 700 episodes of programming in English and Spanish and helping launch ten television channels across Latin America. Notable projects include the FOX reality series "The Swan". Beyond media, Galan empowers multicultural women through The Adelante Movement, the financial literacy platform BecomingSelfMade.com, her New York Times bestselling book "Self Made" and her podcast MONEYMAKER, and its Spanish version Mi Mundo Rico. Galan is a sought-after motivational speaker and has inspired audiences at the United Nations, The United State of Women, Fortune 500 corporations, tech companies, universities, and colleges nationwide.

About AVANCE Global

Founded by NAHREP Co-founder and CEO Gary Acosta and Media Powerhouse Nely Galan, AVANCE Global is a world-class event platform celebrating Latino innovation, success, and business excellence through its premier event, ProXimo, a transformative marketplace that fosters unparalleled networking opportunities and dialogue with leaders across industries. AVANCE Global is committed to inclusivity and builds bridges with African American, Asian, and South Asian communities to amplify shared prosperity and drive collective success.

