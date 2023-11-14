Co-Host Of CBS Mornings, The NFL Today & Former NFL Player Nate Burleson To Host "Best Of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration" TV Music Special

"This amazing look back highlights performances we'll never forget, incredible collaborations, and players sharing stories of hope and strength. It really shows how music, faith, and football are interconnected, making this event something truly special." Post this

"As a former NFL player, I've witnessed firsthand how coming together and finding inspiration impacts not just the game but life beyond the field. Now, stepping into the role of hosting the 'Best of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration,' we're diving back into twenty-five years of heartwarming memories," shared Burleson, a celebrated Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for the CBS Sports NFL pregame show, "The NFL Today." "This amazing look back highlights performances we'll never forget, incredible collaborations, and players sharing stories of hope and strength. It really shows how music, faith, and football are interconnected, making this event something truly special."

"Reflecting on this remarkable journey toward our Silver Anniversary, I couldn't be prouder to present the 'Best Of' Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. Twenty-four years ago we brought together champions, uniting their powerful testimonies with musical performances that elevated our spirits beyond measure," recalled Few, also the visionary founder of the all-NFL Players Choir. "The 'Best Of' special is a testament to the

incredible evolution and legacy of this event, showcasing the pinnacle of talent and heartfelt moments that have graced our stage."

In this special "Best Of" TV event, extraordinary throwback performances rekindle the magic created by renowned artists from the past. Soulful renditions by icons like Gladys Knight, Kirk Franklin, and Fantasia, as well as the spirited collaboration of Snoop Dogg, the late Rance Allen, and The Clark Sisters, take the audience on a trip down memory lane. Performances from Doug E. Fresh, Donnie McClurkin, Kierra Sheard Kelly, The Player's Choir featuring Jekalyn Carr and Ben Tankard get viewers lifted, while the powerful voices of Yolanda Adams and Le'Andria Johnson create an emotional crescendo. Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorn captivate the audience with their powerful blend of rap and soul, while a spectacular reunion performance by the legendary gospel supergroup Commissioned, featuring Marvin Sapp and Fred Hammond promises an unforgettable highlight of the evening. Each performance becomes a stepping stone on a journey through musical excellence and spiritual upliftment.

Reaching a broad and diverse audience, the show will be syndicated to households across the nation, including but not limited to Chicago (NBC), Washington, DC (CW), Detroit (CBS), Tampa (CW), Orlando (ABC), Raleigh, NC (CBS), Baltimore, MD (CBS), Memphis (FOX), Seattle (CW) and many more. Viewers may check local listings for airdates, times and stations in their area. In addition to national syndication, this special will be available on Hulu.

With preparations underway to celebrate the Silver Anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Pearl Theater, Palms Casino Resort during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this television special serves as a fitting prelude. It sets the stage for what promises to be an even more remarkable and memorable evening honoring 25 years of bringing people together through the shared love of music, faith, and the game of football. Ticket sales begin Dec. 1 at Ticketmaster.com.

The "Best Of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration" is presented by Procter & Gamble and its trusted, quality brands: Bounty®, Crest®, Febreze®, and Gillette®. The "Best Of" is also sponsored by NFL Player Engagement (NFLPE). Valarie Benning Thompson serves as producer.

For more information, visit www.superbowlsoulful.com or follow @superbowlsoulful.

About Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Since its inception during Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami in 1999, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration (formerly Super Bowl Gospel Celebration) has established a remarkable imprint during the biggest week in sports as the exclusive NFL-sanctioned multicultural program. Seamlessly blending two cherished American passions—football and music— this annual celebration is approaching its 25th year in partnership with the NFL. Bridging cultures and igniting inspiration, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is an unforgettable evening that transcends boundaries and unites the sports community through music.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

Media Contact

Tosha Whitten, FrontPage Firm, 1 2022467875, [email protected], FrontPage Firm

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE FrontPage Firm